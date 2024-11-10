Rail Baltica may not be moving passengers by 2031

While the completion date for Rail Baltica has recently been set at 2030, it may not be possible to travel on the railway until 2031. Currently, the Ministry of Climate estimates that the Estonian section of Rail Baltica will cost three billion euros, and this figure assumes significant cuts to the originally planned scope.

In June, the Riigikogu State Budget Select Committee held a discussion on the Rail Baltica project and requested additional information from the Ministry of Climate beyond what was verbally presented.

On Thursday, November 7, the Ministry of Climate sent the requested responses to the committee. According to the schedule provided by the ministry, the railway could indeed be completed by 2030 under the current plan, but construction of the management and electrical systems would continue into 2030.

Furthermore, the timeline indicates that testing and commissioning of the railway would continue into 2031, meaning that freight and passenger transport would not be possible until then.

Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Svet (SDE) stated that, in reality, there is no clear estimate yet on when trains might begin operating on Rail Baltica and a better understanding of the timeline will only be available in April of next year, when the outcomes of currently announced tenders are known.

Additionally, the Ministry of Climate's letter to the parliamentary committee noted that significant cuts to the original scope of Rail Baltica are being considered.

Specifically, a majority of the railway will have a single track, traffic management will be at 80 percent of the original plan and electrification will cover 70 percent of what was initially planned. The construction of a tenth viaduct will be canceled, local stops will be scaled down, the Ülemiste and Pärnu passenger terminals may be reduced in size and the Pärnu freight terminal will not be built using Rail Baltica funds.

With these cuts and potential reductions, Rail Baltic Estonia estimates the construction cost at €3.07 billion, which, for comparison, amounts to 15 percent of Estonia's state budget for next year. However, this cost will not be incurred in a single year and most of the funding is expected to come from the European Union.

So far, the European Union budget has provided €730 million for the construction of the Estonian section of Rail Baltica, with an additional €450 million allocated by the Estonian state.

Svet indicated that the planned cuts are likely to be implemented. "Given the anticipated train frequency, especially likely during the first decade, the omitted features will not be strictly necessary," Svet noted.

"The only way to complete Rail Baltica by 2030 is to build only what is absolutely essential and to defer whatever can be postponed," Svet stated.

When asked whether future expenditures could be covered by the Connecting Europe Facility, Svet replied that no one knows for sure.

The minister also mentioned that there are plans to launch a tender next year for trains to operate on Rail Baltica. Based on the experience of passenger train operator Elron, it could take four to five years from the tender's conclusion to the delivery of the trains, meaning they would be ready for the railway's potential completion.

Finally, Svet emphasized that for him, the critical goal is the project's completion rather than ensuring passenger operations by 2030.

"If we look at how Rail Baltica has progressed recently, we see that tenders are becoming more cost-effective. We see there is potential to achieve even more than initially planned. I hope that if we maintain this pace, everything will succeed. But we are not creating illusions that this is an easy process or that everything is set in stone," Svet added.

