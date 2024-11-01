X!

Estonian PM in Latvia: Rail Baltica must be completed by 2030

News
Estonian PM Kristen Micahl meets Latvian PM Evika Silina on Friday.
Estonian PM Kristen Micahl meets Latvian PM Evika Silina on Friday. Source: Gatis Rozenfelds, Valsts kanceleja.
News

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) met with his Latvian counterpart Evika Siliņa on Friday. The two prime ministers discussed shared priorities in the EU and NATO, support for Ukraine, progress in Baltic energy and transport projects as well as ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

Working together makes us stronger and our voices better heard," Michael said. "Next February, we will be synchronizing our electricity systems with continental Europe. This is a textbook example of how close coordination between the three Baltic states allows us to achieve our goals."

During their meeting, the prime ministers agreed on further cooperation in negotiations for the next long-term EU budget. Estonia and Latvia have many common priorities, including infrastructure, support for regions bordering aggressor countries, aid for Ukraine, additional defense funding and the harmonization of direct agricultural payments, which are currently lower on the EU's agenda.

"Among other things, our shared goal is to ensure continued support for common infrastructure projects in the Baltic states," Michal explained. "For the construction of Rail Baltica to continue successfully and for us to secure as much funding as possible, we will all have to make extra effort. Clarity on how to ensure that the main line is operational by 2030 is essential to allow for further funding from the next round of the Connecting Europe Facility, as well as from other financial sources."

Michal added that he is pleased Estonian investments in Latvia are increasing.

"In spring, a business center will be opening in our new embassy building in Riga which will provide information on opportunities in the Estonian business environment and support the establishment of business contacts," he explained. "Hopefully, the Tartu – Riga rail link will contribute to the strengthening of ties as well."

He added that there are good prospects for cooperation between Estonia and Latvia in the fields of renewable energy and other green technologies. "Today, the company Utilitas opened a 10mW battery park in Latvia, which contributes to the general development of the energy system based on renewable energy. IT also offers good opportunities for cooperation, as well as, for example, the defense industry sector," he said.

Michal's visit to Latvia began at the 5G training ground at the Ādaži military base, where he and his Latvian counterpart attended the '2024 NATO DiBaX – Digital Backbone Experimentation' event, which tests the use of new technologies for military purposes. The Estonian PM stressed the importance of adequate defense investment and support for the defense industry.

"Ukraine is shaping the future of modern war," he said. "Maintaining technological superiority is essential in dealing with the threat posed by Russia. Developing the defense industry is one of my government's top priorities. We are in the process of building a defense industrial park, and early next year we will be launching a defense investment fund valued at €100 million. Our companies are ready to work with NATO and our allies to develop innovative solutions."

Michal also thanked his counterpart for Latvia assuming responsibility for the Baltic air-policing mission at a time when the Ämari Air Base in Estonia was undergoing repairs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Full Tallinn and Tartu program announced for Black Nights Film Festival

19:51

Estonian PM in Latvia: Rail Baltica must be completed by 2030

19:44

PPA chief responds to criticism: Cuts mean reorganizing work in all agencies Updated

19:39

Andrus Ansip categorically rules out running for Estonian president in 2026

18:30

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk fourth at World Cup in Singapore

17:46

Prisons deputy secretary general slams PPA for reduced cooperation

17:10

Gallery: Street artist Shepard Fairey opens new exhibition in Tallinn

16:32

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

15:34

Estonian people starting to overcome small nation complex

14:55

Economist: Rising car sales and declining retail sales are linked

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.10

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:39

First snow falls in Narva

31.10

Former Tallinn Prison site up for auction with starting bid of €8.4 million

31.10

Feature: With Estonia's mardipäev and kadripäev, is Halloween one too many?

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

07:36

Tallinn's old trolleybuses make their final journeys

31.10

Strong winds and slippery roads expected across Estonia on Friday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo