Latvian MP: All Baltic countries are to blame for Rail Baltic's troubles

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are all to blame for the problems with Rail Baltic because they never agreed on the details, the chairman of the Latvian parliament's investigative committee said. It could also be reclassified as a military project.

The Rail Baltic Research Committee of the Latvian Parliament is currently preparing its final report. The project's European coordinator will come to Riga to get the full picture next week.

The project is both over budget and behind schedule. All three countries have blamed each other for the problems that have arisen.

But Andris Kulbergs, chairman of the parliamentary investigative committee on the implementation of the Rail Baltica project, thinks this is unfair.

"I believe that all the Baltic states are at fault for never defining the project budget and each country's share at the right time. Technical specifications and the overall scope of the project have been constantly changed," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Next year's budget was discussed in the Latvian parliament on Wednesday, and Rail Baltic does not seem to be a priority for 2025 and 2026. The 15 percent funding put up by Latvia and EU funding is guaranteed, but nothing extra.

"There is more than €100 million in the budget for co-financing the European Union project. Please work within that limit. If more is needed, it will not be provided. We expect a clear stance on what the route will be and the sources of its funding," Latvian Minister of Economy Viktors Valain told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Speaking to MPs, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said: "Over the past decade, this project has been developed in very different ways. Now, the government faces a challenging task in bringing clarity to how to get the train on track after ten years of varied efforts."

EU money is needed to construct the main route as the sums are higher than the Baltics can afford. But it is not yet known how much will be allocated.

"The design phase for the Lithuanian section is nearing completion, and construction will begin there soon. Meanwhile, on the Estonian side, the international joint venture RB Rail continues with the design work. The European Union has yet to allocate funding for the construction of this section," Latvian Transport Minister Kaspars Briškens told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Latvia has now decided that Rail Baltic funds will no longer be used for the further construction of Riga Central Railway Station and Riga Airport Terminal. It is hoped a public–private partnership model can be found instead.

"We aim to reallocate funds from other European Union sources — not specifically earmarked for Rail Baltica construction — such as the Cohesion Fund and the Recovery Fund, to at least partially complete these stations," said Briškens.

Kulbergs believes it is now necessary to change the status of Rail Baltic and prioritize military needs.

"Currently, this is classified as a socio-economic project. It cannot remain so. Its construction holds military significance. However, no document states that this is a project of military importance," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!