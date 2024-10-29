Report: Rail Baltica's Estonia-Latvia link might not be operational before 2030

The Latvian Ministry of Transport has published a report indicating that the country may not complete the Rail Baltica connection to Estonia before 2030, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports .

The Latvian Ministry of Transport has submitted a plan for coordination, identifying the establishment of a connection with Estonia as the first phase of Rail Baltica development.

While the ministry is prioritizing the connection with Estonia, there is currently no guarantee that tracks heading to Estonia can actually be built, Latvian Minister of Transport Kaspars Briškens acknowledged.

According to Briškens, both Estonia and Latvia must work hard to secure as much funding as possible for the Rail Baltica project under the next seven-year EU financing plan, as this will determine the pace of the railway's construction.

Briškens emphasized that creating the connection is a priority for both countries.

When asked about the likelihood of the plan not coming to fruition, Briškens replied, "We should probably ask our diplomats or the Ministry of Finance about our expectations for these EU budget negotiations."

Latvia has been seeking a way to make Riga accessible by European gauge rail since June, though a solution has yet to be found.

