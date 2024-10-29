X!

Svet: Latvia's Rail Baltica problem is construction of central Riga link

News
Ongoing Rail Baltica work in central Riga earlier this year.
Ongoing Rail Baltica work in central Riga earlier this year. Source: ERR
News

According to the Latvian government, the Estonian-Latvian Rail Baltica link will be built during the last phase of construction, with the entire route on track to be completed by 2030. Estonian Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) says a big problem for the Latvian section of the project is the desire to build an additional stretch from the mainline into central Riga.

Latvia's transport ministry has published a report saying the country may not build the Rail Baltica link to Estonia before 2030, according to a report by Latvian Radio.

Marko Kivila, head of RB Rail, Rail Baltica's Riga-based coordinating company, told ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" show that the proposal by the Latvian transport minister will be discussed by the Latvian government next week. According to Kivila, the document states that, in line with the commitment made to the European Commission, the main route from Estonia to the Polish border will be completed by 2030. However, the construction work will inevitably be undertaken in stages.

"There will be phases in terms of the construction and also in terms of financing. Today there is funding for the section south of Riga, towards Lithuania. So that part will be the first to go ahead. It is also true that the projects for the northern section will be ready by the end of 2025," Kivila explained.

Rail Baltic Estonia confirmed to "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the Estonian section of the route up to Pärnu will be completed ahead of schedule. Minister of Infrastructure Valdimir Svet (SDE) said that Rail Baltic will be completed in three countries, but the European Commission will only provide money for the construction of the main route, which will bypass the center of Riga. Latvia, on the other hand, is investing Rail Baltica money into the construction of the Riga terminal and airport.

"One of the very big problems and a very big challenge for our Latvian colleagues is that some time ago, about a year ago, they had a strong desire to build an additional branch of this main line into the center of Riga, to build a large station building there," Svet said.

The current EU budget period ends in 2027, but in 2028, at least in Estonia, construction work on the route will be at its busiest. As the European Union is financing 85 percent of the project, Estonia wants Rail Baltica to remain a priority in the next funding period.

"Our commitment to this goal is also a key argument for both the European Commission and our colleagues in Latvia to make an effort to ensure that their section of railway is also completed," Svet said.

At the end of this week, the Estonian and Latvian prime ministers will meet to discuss the construction of Rail Baltica, among other issues.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Svet: Latvia's Rail Baltica problem is construction of central Riga link

19:51

Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett to perform in Tallinn next May

19:37

Volatile wind behind Estonia's fluctuating electricity prices

19:31

Tartu to retain front door only entry policy on evening buses from November

19:11

PÖFF announces movies selected for 2024 Baltic Film Competition

18:43

Tallinn proposes initiating detailed planning for Kakumäe beach area

18:18

Estonia beat Latvia 1-0 in final to retain Baltic Cup

17:40

Gallery: Tallinn students create record-breaking 43-meter-long sandwich

17:16

Minister: Despondent economic analysis from before good decisions made

16:59

Suure-Lähtru baby killing case reaches court

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.10

Cafes, restaurants across Estonia to protest tax hikes on October 31

28.10

Natalie Mets: I disagree that Tallinn's Old Town turning into ghetto

28.10

Wise chief executive fined £350,000 for breaking UK tax rules

07:31

Tallinn wants to stop 'Eastern European traffic culture' on Laikmaa, Hobujaama

08:42

Tallinn looking to increase security presence in Old Town

08:11

Estonia has some of Europe's most expensive public electric car charging services

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo