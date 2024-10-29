Svet: Latvia's Rail Baltica problem is construction of central Riga link

According to the Latvian government, the Estonian-Latvian Rail Baltica link will be built during the last phase of construction, with the entire route on track to be completed by 2030. Estonian Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) says a big problem for the Latvian section of the project is the desire to build an additional stretch from the mainline into central Riga.

Latvia's transport ministry has published a report saying the country may not build the Rail Baltica link to Estonia before 2030, according to a report by Latvian Radio.

Marko Kivila, head of RB Rail, Rail Baltica's Riga-based coordinating company, told ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" show that the proposal by the Latvian transport minister will be discussed by the Latvian government next week. According to Kivila, the document states that, in line with the commitment made to the European Commission, the main route from Estonia to the Polish border will be completed by 2030. However, the construction work will inevitably be undertaken in stages.

"There will be phases in terms of the construction and also in terms of financing. Today there is funding for the section south of Riga, towards Lithuania. So that part will be the first to go ahead. It is also true that the projects for the northern section will be ready by the end of 2025," Kivila explained.

Rail Baltic Estonia confirmed to "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the Estonian section of the route up to Pärnu will be completed ahead of schedule. Minister of Infrastructure Valdimir Svet (SDE) said that Rail Baltic will be completed in three countries, but the European Commission will only provide money for the construction of the main route, which will bypass the center of Riga. Latvia, on the other hand, is investing Rail Baltica money into the construction of the Riga terminal and airport.

"One of the very big problems and a very big challenge for our Latvian colleagues is that some time ago, about a year ago, they had a strong desire to build an additional branch of this main line into the center of Riga, to build a large station building there," Svet said.

The current EU budget period ends in 2027, but in 2028, at least in Estonia, construction work on the route will be at its busiest. As the European Union is financing 85 percent of the project, Estonia wants Rail Baltica to remain a priority in the next funding period.

"Our commitment to this goal is also a key argument for both the European Commission and our colleagues in Latvia to make an effort to ensure that their section of railway is also completed," Svet said.

At the end of this week, the Estonian and Latvian prime ministers will meet to discuss the construction of Rail Baltica, among other issues.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!