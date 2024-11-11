X!

European Commission requires Rail Baltica main route to be finished by 2030

Rail Baltica's Ülemiste Terminal is under construction.
Rail Baltica's Ülemiste Terminal is under construction. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The main Rail Baltica route connecting the Baltic states must be completed by 2030, confirmed European Commission Coordinator Catherine Trautmann at the Latvian parliament. However, according to Trautmann, the project will not be considered complete until all Baltic capitals, including Riga, are connected to the European rail network.

Latvia's parliamentary Rail Baltica investigation committee invited European Commission Coordinator Catherine Trautmann to Riga to gain a clearer understanding of the funding prospects for the Rail Baltica project from the European perspective.

"We know we need to find a solution for the interim period between the current funding period and the allocation of new resources. Negotiations for the next financial period will begin early next year," Trautmann said.

The head of the Latvian parliamentary committee has calculated that the per capita cost of building the railway in Latvia is significantly higher than it would be in larger countries facing a similar situation.

Trautmann reiterated the importance of completing the main Rail Baltica route connecting the Baltic states by 2030, as doing so would make it easier to attract additional investments from other sources.

"The main route must be completed by 2030. The deadline is 2030. And a deadline is a deadline," Trautmann emphasized.

The Latvians have found a way to save €1 billion in the initial phase of railway construction by 2030. This includes building a single-track main line, reducing noise barriers and minimizing road connections.

"According to current forecasts, the design of the Estonian segment of the route must be completed no later than next year. Meanwhile, Latvia is handling land acquisition along the section from Riga to the Estonian border. If we receive funding, construction should proceed as quickly as possible," said Latvian Transport Minister Kaspars Briškens.

The Latvian government is expected to reach a decision on the future of Rail Baltic and Latvia's role within a few weeks.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

