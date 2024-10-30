X!

Gallery: Preparatory work for Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal building underway

Rail Baltica's Ülemiste Terminal is under construction.
Rail Baltica's Ülemiste Terminal is under construction. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The construction of Rail Baltica's Ülemiste joint terminal building is due to start in a year's time. Currently work is underway on the terminal's foundations. The joint terminal is expected to be completed in 2028.

In Ülemiste, it is already possible to see the first parts of the new structure rising above the ground. Viljo Niit, Rail Baltic Estonia's senior project manager, told ERR that the foundations of the future terminal building are currently being built at platform level.

"In the next phase, which will start in spring 2025, the current train traffic will be diverted to the new platform in order to free up space for the underground construction of the second phase of the terminal building," Niit said.

This fall, Rail Baltic Estonia launched a call for tenders for the construction of the Ülemiste joint terminal building. The first phase of the construction project is currently underway, including construction of the underground supporting structures, pedestrian tunnels and technical facilities.

"In the following phases of the project, the terminal building will be constructed along with the adjacent areas, including the tramway and parking lots. Design work will start in spring 2025, construction of the terminal will start in November 2025 and the building will be completed in February 2028," said Niit.

More specifically, the building will be completed in February 2028 and then handed over in October 2028, Niit added.

Construction work on the joint terminal will start in 2022. The terminal will be named "Linda" following a public vote. Zaha Hadid Architects and Esplan won the architectural competition for the design of the Ülemiste terminal.

