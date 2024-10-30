ERR in Riga: Latvian armed forces test 'dragon's teeth' on eastern border

The Latvian National Armed Forces tested barriers designed to secure the eastern border, including large concrete blocks and tank-impeding "dragon's teeth," as part of the development of the Baltic Defense Line.

To strengthen Latvia's eastern border defenses, various concrete barriers have been ordered from local manufacturers. Some of these barriers have already been transported to the border area and underwent thorough testing recently.

Large concrete blocks, resembling oversized Lego pieces, were subjected to fire from weapons of varying calibers. The aim was to ensure they could protect both people and property. Additionally, a 35-ton T-55 tank was deployed to challenge the anti-tank "dragon's teeth."

"We tested with a T-55 tank to simulate conditions similar to those our eastern neighbors might present. As we saw, the anti-tank barriers held up well, thanks to the appropriate materials used in their construction. The concrete blocks successfully protected people and infrastructure from direct fire. The results exceeded our expectations; all blocks withstood fire from weapons of various calibers," explained Kaspars Lazdinš, an engineer-inspector with the Latvian Armed Forces.

Selected locations along Latvia's eastern border have been designated for the installation of concrete barriers and other defense equipment. Around twenty temporary supply centers are being established along the border. Latvian officials observed bunker testing planned for Estonia's defense line, but Latvia currently lacks its own bunkers.

"We're awaiting the results of Estonia's bunker tests, as they promised to share them with us. This information will help us optimize our own procurement efforts. We also plan to acquire bunkers. For now, the barriers are being placed in temporary engineering centers – more than twenty along the eastern border. Our initial focus is to reinforce the first line of defense along the border as much as possible, after which we'll consider nearby locations suitable for storing equipment in peacetime," explained Lazdinš.

For eastern border defense, Latvia is also stockpiling mines, though these will not be deployed during peacetime.

The Baltic Defense Line traversing Latvia is composed of various elements, including defense trenches, roadblocks and protective positions for military personnel. While specific measures may vary by country, they aim to achieve the same defensive objectives.

Latvia has allocated €300 million for the defense line, which is expected to be completed within five years.

--

