EDF tests three varieties of concrete bunker

Blast tests on three prototype concrete bunkers to be mass produced once a design is picked have been ongoing at the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) central training area (Keskpolügoon).

The EDF combat engineers battalion (Pioneeripataljon) have been testing the facilities in tandem with the state Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

So far, three prototype bunkers have been developed, while the plan remains to order 600 bunkers, each of which could offer protection to around ten personnel and their equipment.

These bunkers would be situated within the Estonian sector of the planned Baltic defense line.

Martti Maripuu, RKIK chief project engineer, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "When it comes to about loads or concurrency or various scenarios, then generally our designers and builders have not encountered issues."

However some designs fared better than others.

Kadi-Kai Kollo, also of the RKIK and head of its infrastructure department, noted that the design assembled from smaller pieces performed worst in the tests and in fact fragmented.

She said: "Based on initial observations, it could be stated that the bunker, which is supposedly easier to assemble or install, like building blocks, performed rather poorly."

Kadi-Kai Kollo Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The pioneers tested three bunker prototypes, each built using different methodologies: One utilized standard elements (similar those used in tunnels), another with a more flexible design from the manufacturer, and the third was assembled from smaller components as noted.

All three bunkers were subjected to blasts from 155-millimeter artillery shells, in the course of the tests.

Easy transport and construction was also a key indicator, and, Kollo went on, "We ourselves would expect that in the first half of next year we already have something to show for it."

As for the prototype, assembled from small components, which did not withstand the blasts during the tests.

Maripuu said designers and builders were not used to dealing with such extreme conditions.

All three prototypes were produced by the Tabasalu-based Warren Concrete, and a new contract is to follow for the production of the 600 bunkers once a successful version is decided on.

Kollo added that the first results should be ready by the first half of next year.

The testing reports will be completed within three weeks to identify potential issues for mass production. Representatives from Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland were also on the ground observing the tests.

