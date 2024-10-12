X!

Estonian and Polish artillery battalions carry out joint training exercise

Polish and Estonian artillery battalions during a joint training exercise
Polish and Estonian artillery battalions during a joint training exercise Source: Ott Aro/Estonian Defense Forces
Polish and Estonian artillery battalions, who use the South Korean-made K9 Thunder (Kõu) self-propelled howitzers, have carried out their first joint combat training exercises at the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) central training area in Harju County.

Poland has previously signed a framework agreement with South Korea for the procurement of two different 672 K9 models. Some of the weapons come from Korean stockpiles, while others have been adapted to meet Polish requirements. This relates specifically to communications, battle management and early warning systems. Production is set to continue in future in cooperation with Polish companies and also  includes the production of ammunition in Poland.

"Our aim is to produce and maintain as many of these systems in Poland as possible. Basically everything you see here, except for the tubes, comes from Polish factories," said Polish Defense Attaché Col. Roman Piediuk.

Col. Piediuk could not say at this stage whether Estonia would continue to cooperate with Poland in terms of weapons in the future.

The Polish Defense Forces are a professional outfit, while Estonia's artillery battalions are made up of conscripts. The have however cooperated with professional allied forces and systems in the past.

"For the artillery battalion, we have done so with the U.K., France, Canada and Spain during the Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) exercises, for example," said Maj. Meelis Tasa, deputy commander of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Artillery Battalion.

Six Estonian and three Polish weapons were involved in the training exercise.

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

