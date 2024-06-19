Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France

Estonia on Wednesday (June 19) signed a contract with France to buy 12 Caesar self-propelled howitzers for the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). Six will arrive this year, and deliveries will continue in 2025.

The 6×6 chassis CAESAR-type 155 mm caliber self-propelled howitzers produced by the French defense giant KNDS will be integrated into the newly established third self-propelled artillery battalion, which will operate directly under the Estonian division, Project Officer Maj. Rauno Viitman said in a statement.

Ramil Lipp, strategic category manager (Armament) at the Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) said: "Considering the reliability and effectiveness of the CAESARs in various armed conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, we can say that we have obtained the best possible solution. For us, cooperation with France in developing indirect fire capability is important, as well as the fact that we will receive the systems quickly and be able to integrate them with the domestic fire support system TOORU."

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said this is a "historic day marking a new milestone in the bilateral defense cooperation between Estonia and France."

Estonian Centre for Defence Investments signed contracts with the French Defence Procurement Agency for 12 wheeled self-propelled howitzers CAESAR in Paris on June 19, 2024. Source: RKIK

"We are glad that French industry is able to provide 6 howitzers already this year and the accompanying package of necessary training and spare parts to within the timeframe that suits Estonia's urgent capability development timelines," he said in a statement.

The contact between RKIK and the French Defence Procurement Agency was concluded in Paris at the "Eurosatory 2024", one of the world's largest defense industry exhibitions.

RKIK Director General Magnus-Valdemar Saar said French companies play a significant role in terms of capabilities, quality, and production volumes in the supply chain of Estonia's national defense.

On Wednesday, Saar also signed a joint procurement for Mistral short-range air defense missile systems and missiles.

The EDF already has two dozen 155 mm caliber K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers purchased from South Korea, Postimees reported earlier this year.

