Mihkelson speaks to Ukrainian media about possibility of international mission

News
Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Chair of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform), gave an interview to the Ukrainian TV channel Freedom in which the main topic was discussions in Estonia regarding the potential readiness to participate in an international mission in Ukraine.

Mihkelson wrote on social media that he gave an extended interview to the Ukrainian TV channel "Freedom."

"The main topic this time was Estonia's discussions on its readiness to participate in an international mission to Ukraine, if necessary. Of course, this issue is not on the agenda at this exact moment, but we do not rule out the possibility," Mihkelson wrote.

 "In any case, the idea of French President [Emmanuel] Macron has received wider attention and support, which may lead to the formation of a coalition of the willing at some point."

"Why couldn't the purpose of such a mission be the training of Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian territory, demining issues, securing the border with Belarus, or even providing air defense in certain regions of Ukraine?" Mihkelson asked

"I stressed that the level of security in Estonia's security picture is directly linked to the course of the war in Ukraine. It is therefore understandable why it is in our interests to help Ukraine win this war. Estonia will continue to work tirelessly with its allies for a common victory," Mihkelson wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

Source: BNS

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Mihkelson speaks to Ukrainian media about possibility of international mission

14:00

Gallery: 2024 Tartu Song Festival final rehearsals underway

13:02

Estonia blocks EU agreement on VAT for online platforms

12:06

Ministry plans to give municipalities right to ban New Year's Eve fireworks

11:10

Ammo funding solution unlikely to be clear before state budget debate

10:15

Tartu to celebrate city day with concert in Town Hall Square

09:35

New forum launched to help people in Estonia with refugee backgrounds

08:45

Summer hiking recommendations: Käsmu, Riisa, and Väike Väerada

08:00

Wooden sailing vessel under Estonian flag ready for Tall Ships Races

21.06

Hikers find WW2 bomb while pitching tent in Ida-Viru County

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.06

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

21.06

PPA to close Estonia's Narva border for two days

20.06

PPA closes Narva border crossing point after long queue forms

20.06

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

21.06

Hikers find WW2 bomb while pitching tent in Ida-Viru County

23.06

Myths and traditions: How does Estonia celebrate Midsummer?

21.06

Statistics: Estonia's dwelling price index up 7.8 percent on year

21.06

Andrus Pedai: Time to prepare for growth, Estonia needs a leap in development

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo