Mihkelson speaks to Ukrainian media about possibility of international mission

Chair of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform), gave an interview to the Ukrainian TV channel Freedom in which the main topic was discussions in Estonia regarding the potential readiness to participate in an international mission in Ukraine.

Mihkelson wrote on social media that he gave an extended interview to the Ukrainian TV channel "Freedom."

"The main topic this time was Estonia's discussions on its readiness to participate in an international mission to Ukraine, if necessary. Of course, this issue is not on the agenda at this exact moment, but we do not rule out the possibility," Mihkelson wrote.

"In any case, the idea of French President [Emmanuel] Macron has received wider attention and support, which may lead to the formation of a coalition of the willing at some point."

"Why couldn't the purpose of such a mission be the training of Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian territory, demining issues, securing the border with Belarus, or even providing air defense in certain regions of Ukraine?" Mihkelson asked

"I stressed that the level of security in Estonia's security picture is directly linked to the course of the war in Ukraine. It is therefore understandable why it is in our interests to help Ukraine win this war. Estonia will continue to work tirelessly with its allies for a common victory," Mihkelson wrote.

