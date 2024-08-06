Experts: Estonia should not neglect Ukraine by focusing overly on Middle East

Given its size, location and consequently marginal role in Middle Eastern politics, Estonia should continue focusing its efforts on aiding Ukraine, two policy leaders have said.

Reform Party MP and Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Marko Mihkelson joined International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) director Indrek Kannik on Vikerraadio show "Välistund" on Monday.

Mihkelson said that in the context of ongoing events both nearer Estonia and more globally, allied nations need to focus more on supporting Ukraine.

"My argument is that if we want to achieve a lasting peace not only in Europe and our immediate region, but also, for example, in the Middle East, it is absolutely essential that the west helps Ukraine win this war," Mihkelson said.

Marko Mihkelson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Kannik said that nonetheless Estonia must take a clear stance on certain ethical and broader political choices in the Middle East.

"If the choice comes to one between Iran and Israel, then regardless of how mediocre an ally Israel can be at times, it remains culturally and politically closer to us," Kannik stated.

"Therefore, I do not consider it particularly successful what we did regarding the Palestine-Israel issue a few months ago, where we changed our long-standing voting position at the UN," Kannik said, referring to Estonia's decision in May to support a UN General Assembly resolution calling for full UN membership for Palestine.

Kannik expressed hope that Estonia will not take similar steps in the future and will maintain a stable approach in this area.

Ultimately Kannik agreed with Mihkelson's viewpoint about the relative imporatnce of the Middle East vis-a-vis Ukraine. "The Middle East cannot be our priority; we cannot contribute significantly there," he said.

Indrek Kannik. Source: ERR

Nonetheless, Mihkelson pointed out that upon taking office, the newly installed Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition, the second consecutive administration involving that lineup, stressed as a foreign policy principle that in the present situation, democratic societies and countries should stick together more.

Support for Israel would be a facet of this approach.

1 In recent days, escalating conflicts in the Middle East have caused significant concern. Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, noted that it is evident that a potential Middle East war expanding is not in Estonia's interests. He emphasized the need to prevent such escalation, especially where Estonia and its major allies might struggle to manage the situation effectively.

"This path may not be obvious to many of our allies, but it is where our diplomacy and foreign policy should focus. In the Middle East, our ability to fundamentally change things is more limited," Mihkelson said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!