Experts: Estonia should not neglect Ukraine by focusing overly on Middle East

News
"In Solidarity with Palestine" demonstration in Tartu, December 2, 2023. Source: Agnes Joyet
News

Given its size, location and consequently marginal role in Middle Eastern politics, Estonia should continue focusing its efforts on aiding Ukraine, two policy leaders have said.

Reform Party MP and Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Marko Mihkelson joined International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) director Indrek Kannik on Vikerraadio show "Välistund" on Monday.

Mihkelson said that in the context of ongoing events both nearer Estonia and more globally, allied nations need to focus more on supporting Ukraine.

"My argument is that if we want to achieve a lasting peace not only in Europe and our immediate region, but also, for example, in the Middle East, it is absolutely essential that the west helps Ukraine win this war," Mihkelson said.

Marko Mihkelson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Kannik said that nonetheless Estonia must take a clear stance on certain ethical and broader political choices in the Middle East.

"If the choice comes to one between Iran and Israel, then regardless of how mediocre an ally Israel can be at times, it remains culturally and politically closer to us," Kannik stated.

"Therefore, I do not consider it particularly successful what we did regarding the Palestine-Israel issue a few months ago, where we changed our long-standing voting position at the UN," Kannik said, referring to Estonia's decision in May to support a UN General Assembly resolution calling for full UN membership for Palestine.

Kannik expressed hope that Estonia will not take similar steps in the future and will maintain a stable approach in this area.

Ultimately Kannik agreed with Mihkelson's viewpoint about the relative imporatnce of the Middle East vis-a-vis Ukraine. "The Middle East cannot be our priority; we cannot contribute significantly there," he said.

Indrek Kannik. Source: ERR

Nonetheless, Mihkelson pointed out that upon taking office, the newly installed Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition, the second consecutive administration involving that lineup, stressed as a foreign policy principle that in the present situation, democratic societies and countries should stick together more.

Support for Israel would be a facet of this approach.

1 In recent days, escalating conflicts in the Middle East have caused significant concern. Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, noted that it is evident that a potential Middle East war expanding is not in Estonia's interests. He emphasized the need to prevent such escalation, especially where Estonia and its major allies might struggle to manage the situation effectively.

"This path may not be obvious to many of our allies, but it is where our diplomacy and foreign policy should focus. In the Middle East, our ability to fundamentally change things is more limited," Mihkelson said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:33

Eneli Kindsiko: School network should be planned with other public services

17:06

Medical issue with passenger prompts airBaltic flight to return to Tallinn

16:55

Prosecution in Estonia charges journalist who wrote for Russian media with treason

16:38

Climate law raises eyebrows among both companies and environmental NGOs

16:21

Gallery: Puerto Rican duo's performance brings punk puppetry to Tallinn

16:03

Six-month Euribor drops below 3.5 percent

15:58

Priit Lomp: Truth about the effect of tax hikes on salaries

15:52

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives still not registered as a party

15:18

Language Inspectorate wants Bolt to explain Language Act violations

15:15

Equality commission interested in whether Ida-Viru salary support justified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14:50

Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning Updated

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

05.08

Estonia looking to cut down on paper receipts

05.08

MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

05.08

Mari-Liis Jakobson: On the usefulness of grandparent's pay

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo