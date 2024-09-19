Foreign Affairs Committee summons foreign minister over Palestine statement

Chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson (Reform), said he wishes to discuss a potential shift in Estonia's foreign policy with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov, in connection with Estonia's votes on Palestine-related issues at this year's UN General Assembly.

"The votes at this year's UN General Assembly on the Palestine issue have drawn public attention regarding Estonia's official stance, raising questions about whether there has been a shift in Estonia's foreign policy. The Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee will discuss this matter at its October 7 session with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov," Mihkelson told ERR.

"Estonia's foreign policy has consistently been focused on defending the norms and principles of international law and supporting a world order based on agreed rules. The breakdown of such an order would pose a significant threat to our security," Mihkelson said.

He noted that Estonia's stance regarding the Middle East conflict has consistently supported steps aimed at achieving lasting and mutually respectful peace.

"Since Estonia has not recognized Palestine as an independent state, our position in UN votes has been largely neutral. This doesn't mean we do not support a two-state solution, but achieving it requires both parties' readiness to begin peace talks. This would also require that Hamas, which enjoys broader popularity in Palestinian territories, cease its terrorist activities and abandon its goal of destroying the state of Israel," Mihkelson said.

According to Mihkelson, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained recent voting decisions as being partly driven by the need to secure broader international condemnation of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"While the rhetoric of double standards, particularly from Arab states, is understandable in the context of international law, the Palestine issue is far more nuanced. When shaping positions, the activities of terrorist organizations and their major sponsors, as mentioned earlier, must also be considered," Mihkelson added.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) did not wish to comment on the UN General Assembly votes on Thursday. His adviser, Elisabeth Valdmann, said that the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reflects the stance of the entire government.

Estonia backs UN resolution on ending Israeli occupation

On Wednesday, at a vote held in New York, Estonia supported a UN General Assembly resolution expressing support for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and calling on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

Among European Union member states, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Croatia, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden abstained from voting on the resolution. The Czech Republic and Hungary voted against it.

Belgium, Luxembourg, Estonia, Latvia, Cyprus, Finland, Greece, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Ireland and Malta voted in favor.

Traditionally, Estonia's foreign policy has aligned with the European Union in UN votes. However, when the EU is split on a given issue, Estonia usually votes with the United States or remains neutral.

--

