Gallery: Peaceful protest against Israel actions in Palestine held in Tallinn

A pro-Palestine demonstration protesting Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip and West Bank was held in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in Tallinn Saturday.

September 21 was also UN International Day of Peace.

Ahead of the event, organizers said all forms of hate speech including Islamophobic and anti-Semitic rhetoric were strictly prohibited, and the demo was solely aimed at peacefully protesting what was called Israel's illegal and inhumane activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

International Day of Peace was first declared by the UN in 1981 and was dedicated to the end hostilities and violence worldwide.

