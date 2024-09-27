Supreme Court will hear 'From the river to the sea' placard case

The Supreme Court has said it will hear an appeal on a county court ruling, which had upheld a police fine issued to a pro-Palestinian demonstrator.

Leore Lisann Klõšeiko took part in a demonstration in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in November last year.

Klõšeiko had during the protest held up a pro-Palestinian sign with the slogan "Jõest mereni" ("From the river to the sea") written on it.

She was fined €120 on the spot by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), while the first-tier Harju County Court later ruled that her sign supported genocide.

The Estonian Human Rights Center (Eesti Inimõiguste Keskus) said that approach was excessively restrictive of freedom of speech.

Egert Rünne, the center's chief, said that freedom of expression is a fundamental value which merits thorough examination at the highest levels.

He expressed satisfaction that the Supreme Court has decided to hear the case.

Runne said: "Detaining, interrogating, and fining people who used the expression sincerely was an abuse of power and an overreach by the state into free speech. Any penalty issued by the state must be clearly justified."

Kelly Grossthal, the center's strategic litigation manager, said: "While the state has the right, and in some cases, even the duty, to limit freedom of expression, it must do so only when the prohibition of certain words and symbols is clearly understood by society, or when that speech constitutes illegal hate speech.

"Even then, restrictions must be clearly defined, to avoid excessively compromising free speech," Grossthal went on.

Legal proceedings are being funded by donations to the Estonian Human Rights Center.

