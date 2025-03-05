X!

Supreme Court rules phrase 'from the river to the sea' not punishable

News
The placard, on display at the pro-Palestine rally in Freedom Square, Tallinn, on November 5, reads
The placard, on display at the pro-Palestine rally in Freedom Square, Tallinn, on November 5, reads "From the river to the sea." Source: ERR
News

The Supreme Court found that, for the average reasonable person, there is no obvious connection between the phrase "from the river to the sea" and Hamas or its actions, and that freedom of expression in Estonia can only be restricted if there is a compelling reason.

The Supreme Court reviewed a case in which the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) fined protestor Leore Lisann Klõšeiko €120 under the Penal Code. On November 5, 2023, at a demonstration held at Freedom Square in Tallinn, Klõšeiko held a sign with the placard "from the river to the sea," which, in the PPA's assessment, publicly displayed a symbol associated with a crime against humanity in a manner that supported or justified that crime.

Klõšeiko's defense challenged the decision and requested the termination of the misdemeanor proceedings. However, Harju County Court rejected the appeal, after which the Estonian Human Rights Center took the case to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled to terminate the misdemeanor proceedings against Klõšeiko and upheld the appeal. The court also awarded Klõšeiko €4,809 to cover legal costs.

The section of the Penal Code under which the PPA imposed the fine states that publicly displaying a symbol associated with an act of aggression, genocide, a crime against humanity, or a war crime in a manner that supports or justifies such acts is punishable as a misdemeanor. Klõšeiko's defense questioned whether the phrase "from the river to the sea" falls under this provision.

The Supreme Court's Criminal Chamber determined that the facts established by the county court do not support the conclusion that a bystander—an average reasonable person without specialized knowledge and with a general awareness of global political events—would have associated the phrase "from the river to the sea" specifically with Hamas and its actions in Estonia in November 2023.

"If a symbol can be objectively interpreted in multiple ways, even considering the time, place, and manner of its display, meaning that there is no clear societal consensus on its primary interpretation, then the offense cannot be deemed to have occurred. In such a situation, when assessing the objective elements of the offense under Section 151¹ of the Penal Code, it is irrelevant whether and how easily the person subject to proceedings could have familiarized themselves with the prevailing meaning of the symbol," the chamber stated.

The chamber also emphasized that freedom of expression, including restrictions on displaying symbols and imposing penalties for doing so, can only be limited if there is a compelling reason.

The phrase "from the river to the sea" features in a chant heard frequently during pro-Palestine demonstrations and refers to the land between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean, the BBC writes.

The use of the chant is seen by Israel and many Jewish groups as a call for the destruction of Israel.

Pro-Palestinian activists say most people using the chant are calling for an end to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:04

Center Party issued one-year payment schedule for €1 million fine

13:42

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

13:32

Tennis players Malõgina, Tamm both start seasons with wins

13:00

Routine work at Rakvere museum leads to World War One-era mortar find

12:26

Security debate: Ukrainian peace process and European defense capabilities

11:44

Central bank: Borrowing for defense must factor in rising interest costs

11:12

Saaremaa Municipality aims to gain 1,000 new residents in ten years

10:44

Four political parties told to repay €100,000 prohibited donation

10:39

Minister: Food donation requirements will actually be relaxed

09:40

Media: Tensions between Reform, SDE could lead to coalition reshuffle

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

05.03

Supreme Court rules phrase 'from the river to the sea' not punishable

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

05.03

Tallinn to fly flags at half-mast on March bombing anniversary

04.03

Tallinn reduces kindergarten fees by almost a third

08:36

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

05.03

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo