ERR in Washington: Local Jews increasingly afraid

The murder of Israeli diplomats that took place Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C., is being investigated as an act of terrorism, and the man accused of killing two people could face the death penalty. A representative of the local Jewish community told ERR that concern among Jews for their safety has grown in recent times.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Israeli diplomats. Authorities have stated that additional charges may be brought against Rodriguez and he could face either life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

The murder of the two Israeli diplomats has shaken the local Jewish community, whose members gathered at the scene on Thursday to honor the victims. In an interview with ERR, Rabbi Scott Perlo said that concern over safety within the community has grown in recent years.

"We've always been somewhat worried about our safety. A person should be able to go to a Jewish museum without fearing they'll be shot. It's a crazy world we're living in right now," Perlo said.

According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the shooting in Washington is being investigated as an act of terrorism. Rodriguez reportedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans when he was arrested. At the scene, he told officials that he carried out the attack "for Gaza."

Rabbi Perlo referenced the pro-Palestinian protests occurring across the country, warning that people need to be more mindful of their language, as even well-meaning protesters can unintentionally inspire extremists.

"If people don't realize that the way they talk about certain things can have serious consequences and allow inhumanity to emerge, that worries me. If someone feels they can justify this kind of shooting by saying it's for Gaza, then of course I'm concerned," the rabbi said.

The FBI noted that the investigation is still in its early stages, but initial information indicates that Rodriguez, who is from Chicago, arrived in Washington the day before the attack for a work conference. Authorities are now reviewing the suspect's social media activity and speaking with his colleagues.

According to the FBI, Rodriguez had not previously come to the attention of law enforcement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!