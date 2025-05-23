X!

ERR in Washington: Local Jews increasingly afraid

News
Candles were placed near the White House in Washington in memory of the two murdered Israeli diplomats.
Candles were placed near the White House in Washington in memory of the two murdered Israeli diplomats. Source: SCANPIX / AFP / MANDEL NGAN
News

The murder of Israeli diplomats that took place Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C., is being investigated as an act of terrorism, and the man accused of killing two people could face the death penalty. A representative of the local Jewish community told ERR that concern among Jews for their safety has grown in recent times.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Israeli diplomats. Authorities have stated that additional charges may be brought against Rodriguez and he could face either life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

The murder of the two Israeli diplomats has shaken the local Jewish community, whose members gathered at the scene on Thursday to honor the victims. In an interview with ERR, Rabbi Scott Perlo said that concern over safety within the community has grown in recent years.

"We've always been somewhat worried about our safety. A person should be able to go to a Jewish museum without fearing they'll be shot. It's a crazy world we're living in right now," Perlo said.

According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the shooting in Washington is being investigated as an act of terrorism. Rodriguez reportedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans when he was arrested. At the scene, he told officials that he carried out the attack "for Gaza."

Rabbi Perlo referenced the pro-Palestinian protests occurring across the country, warning that people need to be more mindful of their language, as even well-meaning protesters can unintentionally inspire extremists.

"If people don't realize that the way they talk about certain things can have serious consequences and allow inhumanity to emerge, that worries me. If someone feels they can justify this kind of shooting by saying it's for Gaza, then of course I'm concerned," the rabbi said.

The FBI noted that the investigation is still in its early stages, but initial information indicates that Rodriguez, who is from Chicago, arrived in Washington the day before the attack for a work conference. Authorities are now reviewing the suspect's social media activity and speaking with his colleagues.

According to the FBI, Rodriguez had not previously come to the attention of law enforcement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:58

ERR in Washington: Local Jews increasingly afraid

09:17

Justice minister: Most child support decisions to be made by AI

08:51

USA approves sale of Javelin missiles to Estonia Updated

08:46

Ratings: Isamaa inches up, EKRE down

08:44

Christian Veske: Tax changes to hit those already struggling the hardest

08:17

State forest manager and VKG Fiber ink memorandum for major wood chemistry plant

08:00

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

22.05

Gallery: US street photographer Bruce Gilden's new exhibition opens in Tallinn

22.05

Tallinn and Valencia sign urban innovation and entrepreneurship cooperation deal

22.05

Tartu urban space festival to explore 'city of play'

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

22.05

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

22.05

Estonia's youth unemployment doubles in less than a decade

22.05

Estonian government begins nuclear power station planning and assessment process

21.05

New Islamic congregation registration denied over application, statutes flaws

22.05

Tallinn's new trolleybuses will not arrive before next summer

22.05

Prosecutor demands 17-year prison sentence for Peterson for treason

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo