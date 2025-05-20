Estonia urges Israel to allow food aid into Gaza

Estonia, along with 22 other countries, issued a statement on Monday calling on Israel to allow food aid into the Gaza Strip and to permit the United Nations and non-governmental organizations to operate there independently.

"Israel must ensure the delivery of food aid to the Gaza Strip, where the situation is devastating. The United Nations and non-governmental organizations must be allowed to operate independently. We call on Hamas to release the hostages and encourage all parties to return to a ceasefire," the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a post on social media platform X on Monday evening.

Israel must ensure food aid into Gaza strip, where the situation is devastating. UN & NGOs should be allowed to work independently. We call on Hamas to release hostages & encourage the parties to return to the ceasefire. Joint statement from 23 countries⬇️ https://t.co/qZbwvC0MY8 — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) May 19, 2025

The accompanying joint statement — signed by representatives from 23 countries, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis response and the commissioner for the Mediterranean — notes that while there are signs of limited resumption of aid in Gaza, Israel blocked humanitarian assistance from entering the area for over two months.

"Food, medicines and essential supplies are exhausted. The population faces starvation. Gaza's people must receive the aid they desperately need," the signatories stated.

"Prior to the aid block, the UN and humanitarian NGOs delivered aid into Gaza, working with great courage, at the risk of their lives and in the face of major access challenges imposed by Israel. These organizations subscribe to upholding humanitarian principles, operating independently, with neutrality, impartiality and humanity. They have the logistical capacity, expertise and operational coverage to deliver assistance across Gaza to those who need it most," the statement continued.

"Israel's security cabinet has reportedly approved a new model for delivering aid into Gaza, which the UN and our humanitarian partners cannot support. They are clear that they will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles. Humanitarian principles matter for every conflict around the world and should be applied consistently in every warzone. The UN has raised concerns that the proposed model cannot deliver aid effectively, at the speed and scale required. It places beneficiaries and aid workers at risk, undermines the role and independence of the UN and our trusted partners and links humanitarian aid to political and military objectives. Humanitarian aid should never be politicized and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change," the statement emphasized.

"As humanitarian donors, we have two straightforward messages for the Government of Israel: allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately and enable the UN and humanitarian organizations to work independently and impartially to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity. We remain committed to meeting the acute needs we see in Gaza. We also reiterate our firm message that Hamas must immediately release all remaining hostages and allow humanitarian assistance to be distributed without interference. It is our firm conviction that an immediate return to a ceasefire and working towards the implementation of a two-state solution are the only way to bring peace and security to Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long-term stability for the whole region," the statement concludes.

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It was also signed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Response Hadja Lahbib and the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica.

Israel allows some aid into Gaza again

Israel announced Monday that it had allowed five United Nations trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including baby formula, into the Gaza Strip after an 11-week blockade, according to the BBC.

The decision was welcomed by the UN's humanitarian chief, who nevertheless stressed that it was merely "a drop in the ocean compared to what the 2.1 million Palestinians on the war-ravaged territory urgently need," as global experts continue to warn of an impending famine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his decision to temporarily allow a minimal amount of food into Gaza came in response to pressure from U.S. Senate allies.

"We must not reach a famine situation, both from a practical and a diplomatic perspective," he emphasized. Netanyahu added that food deliveries would only continue as long as Israel's military and private companies establish aid distribution centers under a U.S.-backed plan that has been rejected by the UN.

He also announced that Israeli forces would "take control of all areas of Gaza" as part of an expanded ground offensive against Hamas, which the Israeli military launched on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at least 40 people were killed Monday in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to local Palestinian authorities.

