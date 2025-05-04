President appoints new ambassadors to Israel and France

President Alar Karis has appointed Andres Vosman as Estonia's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Israel and Viljar Lubi as ambassador to France.

President Alar Karis has appointed Andres Vosman as Estonia's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Israel, based in Tel Aviv. Vosman has previously served as a security adviser to President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

With the appointment of the new ambassador, the president recalled Veikko Kala from Israel, who has held the position since 2021.

The president also appointed Viljar Lubi as Estonia's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to France. Lubi is currently serving as Estonia's ambassador to the United Kingdom. With the appointment of the new ambassador, the president recalled Lembit Uibo from France, who has been stationed in Paris since the fall of 2021.

--

