Janne Jõesaar-Ruusalu appointed new Estonian ambassador to Finland

President Alar Karis has appointed Janne Jõesaar-Ruusalu as Estonia's new ambassador to Finland, replacing Sven Sakkov.

Janne Jõesaar-Ruusalu was born in 1969 in Tallinn and graduated from the University of Tartu in 1993, and started working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that same year.

Her diplomatic career includes terms as deputy head of mission at the embassy in Helsinki, as Estonia's ambassador to Norway and Iceland (2016-2020), as director of the ministry's Southeast Europe and EU general affairs bureau, and most recently as Estonia's ambassador to Kosovo.

