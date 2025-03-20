X!

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

News
Traveler holding a bio-metric Russian passport.
Traveler holding a bio-metric Russian passport. Source: Alexander Nrjwolf/Unsplash
News

Estonia will no longer recognize non-biometric foreign passports issued by the Russian Federation from March 31, 2025 citing security risks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

People who have a residence permit from Estonia or another European Union member state and are currently using a non-biometric Russian passport, have until September 30, 2025 to apply for a biometric passport.

Russia issues both biometric and non-biometric passports, but the ministry said those issued without a microchip do not meet the International Civil Aviation Organization standard and "entail various security risks."

"Non-biometric foreign passports do not contain electronic data carriers, which is why it is not possible to compare the personal data of the passport holder with the data on the microchip," it said in a statement.

"Unlike with the biometric passport issued by Russia, the issuing institution of the passport is not that easy to determine, which makes it harder to identify non-recognised documents (i.e., those issued in occupied areas). Russian passports (including biometric) issued in non-recognized regions are not accepted as travel documents by the Schengen countries."

Non-biometric Russian passports are not recognized or recognized conditionally also by Denmark and Czechia, the ministry said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia Updated

20.03

Ministers: Allied presence in Ukraine will not change NATO's eastern flank deployment Updated

20.03

Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

20.03

Opposition say new coalition agreement barely differs from previous one

20.03

Children changing football clubs in Estonia continues to cost big money

20.03

Narva border crossing to close temporarily for PPA training exercise

20.03

Estonia's Ott Tänak leads the way after Thursday's racing at Rally Kenya

20.03

Fibenol and Power2X give up participation in RMK timber auction

20.03

10-year project to complete new Estonian-language Bible translation underway

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia Updated

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

20.03

Ministers: Allied presence in Ukraine will not change NATO's eastern flank deployment Updated

19.03

Record number of apartments up for sale in Narva

18.03

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

19.03

Court sentences two minors to nearly ten years in prison for murder

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo