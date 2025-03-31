X!

Estonia stops recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

Traveler holding a Russian passport.
Traveler holding a Russian passport. Source: Alexander Nrjwolf/Unsplash
From Monday (March 31), Estonia no longer recognises non-biometric foreign passports issued by the Russian Federation. It is no longer possible to cross land, air or sea borders or apply for an Estonian visa without a biometric document.

Non-recognition applies to all holders of non-biometric foreign passports regardless of their age.

Holders of a residence permit from Estonia or another European Union member state have until September 30, 2025 to change their non-biometric passport for a biometric one.

As an exception, holders of a residence permit are allowed to enter Estonia with a non-biometric passport until September 30.

Denmark and Czechia have similar policies.

For further enquiries, please contact konsul@mfa.ee (+372 6377 440).

Editor: Helen Wright

