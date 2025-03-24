Belarusian democratic forces open office in Tallinn

The Democratic Forces of Belarus opened an office in Tallinn on Monday and leader of the opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya cut the red ribbon.

Opposition activists were exiled or jailed after the 2020 Belarusian presidential election in a brutal crackdown. The democratic forces are now based in Lithuania.

Tsikhanouskaya said she was "proud" to open the new office.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tallinn City Council & all diplomats & allies who joined us today," she said. "Thank you, Estonia, for standing with Belarusians!"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov attended the opening ceremony on Monday.

He said he underlined Estonia's "unwavering support for an independent, democratic Belarus."

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) told Tsikhanouskaya in a meeting that Tallinn supports those who stand for human rights and the rule of law, as Estonians know well how precious freedom is.

As a sign of support, the City of Tallinn has granted office space in the city center to the NGO Office of Belarus Democratic Forces in the Republic of Estonia under favorable rental conditions.

"Estonia cannot change the situation in Belarus, but we can contribute by providing a safe space for those working for a democratic future. Alongside the efforts of Ukraine's people and government, the work of the Belarusian opposition and Tsikhanouskaya shows how important it is to defend democracy," Ossinovski said in a statement.

The NGO will coordinate the activities of the Belarusian opposition in Estonia and Latvia.

Estonia has been a strong supporter of the Belarusian opposition since the crackdown, giving Tsikhanouskaya a platform at the UN amongst other activities.

In January, it refused to recognize the results of the most recent presidential election. Vseviov called the event a "charade."

Tsikhanouskaya last visited Estonia in November, giving a lecture at the University of Tartu.

