Gallery: Belarusian community in Estonia celebrates midsummer

Belarusians in Estonia celebrated midsummer, known as Kupalle, on Sunday (July 6) with a concert at Paavli Culture Factory.

Participants celebrated Belarusian culture and traditions by making traditional flower wreaths, and with dancing and music. The Belarusian band Relikt also performed.

Similar to Estonia's midsummer on June 23-24, the event marks the summer solstice.

The event was organized by Valgevene Maja with support from the Estonian Center for International Development.

"This year our Kupalle coincided with the Estonian Song and Dance Festival, which highlighted the significance of keeping national traditions and cultural heritage alive," organizer Irina Suursild told ERR News.

"After 2020, many Belarusians lack the opportunity to celebrate Midsummer Day at home. By being surrounded with Belarusian content and with such events, we both help ourselves not to lose our roots and Estonian society to get to know the Belarusian diaspora better."

--

