Estonia's Belarusians appeal to Riigikogu to drop comparison with Russia

Belarusian NGOs in Estonia are calling on Riigikogu members to stop equating the community with Russia and Russians. It is "unjustified" and creates "numerous problems", the diaspora says in a written appeal.

Recent discussions around revoking voting rights from Russian, Belarusian and stateless citizens in Estonia have pushed the two together again in the public conscience, the Association of Belarusian Organizations (ABO) believes.

This "negatively impacts the perception of the Belarusian diaspora within Estonian society and creates numerous problems in their lives," the appeal, which has been submitted to the Riigikogu's Democratic Belarus Support Group led by former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), says.

The group says Belarus is "regrettably" under an authoritarian regime and acts as an aggressor state in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but this is not reflective of the majority of Belarusian people.

"We believe that automatically equating Belarusian citizens in Estonia with Russian citizens is, in most cases, unjustified," the ABO writes.

"It overlooks the unique aspects of the Belarusian diaspora in Estonia, effectively denying the existence of a distinct Belarusian nation with its own statehood, history, and culture, and supports the chauvinistic myth about "brotherly nations" (older and younger brothers). Furthermore, this equivalence plays into the hands of Russian propaganda, effectively including Belarusians as part of the "Russian world"."

The appeal asks the Riigikogu to take the diaspora's "unique characteristics" into consideration when drafting legislation.

"Belarusian citizens should not be equated with Russian citizens," the appeal says. "If feasible, we urge that any justified restrictions on Belarusian citizens be introduced under a separate legislation, distinct from those applied to Russian citizens."

The ABO says equating Russians and Belarusians in the law often means more restrictions are placed upon them.

"Including rights restrictions that often go beyond the sanctions imposed by the Estonian government on Belarusian citizens (for example, in opening bank accounts, finding employment, or seeking partners for cooperation)."

One of the outcomes of the current situation is a "noticeable trend of pro-European and pro-Estonian Belarusians relocating to other EU countries," the ABO claims.

This includes the so-called "creative class" which can benefit Estonia's economy such as "IT specialists, doctors, young scientists, and representatives of academia and business."

"We believe that sanctions should directly target the dictatorial regime in Belarus rather than the Belarusian citizens residing in Estonia. Effective measures include, for example, restricting trade flows, imposing personal sanctions on officials and their relatives, and supporting independent media in combating propaganda."

The ABO said it is ready to engage in "constructive dialogue" with MPs believing "joint efforts" will yield good results.

Leader of the Belarusian Democratic Forces Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya also made the same point during a visit to Tallinn this week, saying it is important not to put Russians and Belarusians "into one basket."

"We are two countries with different contexts /.../ This is what irritates people," she said. "In this case, we have to distinguish the Belarusian people from the Belarusian regime."

Voting rights decision "fair"

While the debate around voting rights rages on, the ABO does not dispute the decision lawmakers have come to.

"We understand this is a matter of Estonia's internal affairs and recognize it is aimed at safeguarding national security. Furthermore, many European countries (including Belarus) do not grant voting rights to foreigners in local elections at all. Therefore, we find such a decision to be fair and timely," the appeal says.

Valgevene Maja's Irina Suursild said some Belarusians who moved to Estonia during the Soviet occupation still hold views sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"They are quite easy prey for Moscow and through this group, Moscow can manipulate and influence the situation in the country," she told ERR News.

She said the younger members of the diaspora, which research shows are almost all anti-Putin and anti-Lukashenko, do not want to be associated with this group either. This is why it is also important for politicians to realize the "uniqueness" of the community and its problems, Suursild added.

Belarusians cannot renew their documents – such as passports – outside the country or renounce their citizenship. Lukashenko's regime punishes opposition members with prison sentences or large fines if they return to the country.

This means many Belarusians are stuck in limbo, unable to move forward with their lives in Estonia. This includes Suursild who has lived in Estonia for seven years and is married to an Estonian. The ABO is looking for help from the government moving forward.

Suursild helped draft the ABO appeal and said the group has been discussing it for approximately six months.

She said MPs may not realize they are equating Russia and Belarus, but it can still create problems for the community. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the two countries have been seen as a "duet of two regimes."

"[But] we are not Russians. Yes, our languages are from one linguistic group, but we are absolutely different and they must understand that," Suursild said.

The ABO is made up five organizations: Valgevene Maja, Valgevene Uus Tee MTÜ, Valgevene Kultuuri Assotsiatsioon MTÜ, Kohalike kogukondade tugikeskuse "WindRose" MTÜ, and Friida Bell MTÜ.

It estimates between 1,000 and 2,000 Belarusians have permanent residence in Estonia.

