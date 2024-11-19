X!

Foreign minister honored by Belarusian democratic forces

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Margus Tsahkna.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Margus Tsahkna. Source: Estonian Foreign Ministry
Political activist and leader of the Belarusian democratic movement Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya presented Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) with an award on Tuesday to recognize his support.

"We need more leaders like you," Tsikhanouskaya said at a joint press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She called the minister an "ally and a friend."

Tsikhanouskaya, who is on a two-day visit to Estonia, handed over the Cross of Neighborhood – the Belarusian democratic forces' highest honor – for Estonia's work supporting their cause.

"Estonia is doing a lot for Belarusian democracy and Margus is one of our greatest supporters. The Estonian government clearly distinguishes between the Belarusian people and the [Alexander Lukashenko] regime. Estonia welcomed Belarusians fleeing repressions, Estonian authorities closely cooperate with the Belarusian diaspora here," she said.

Tsikhanouskaya said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advocates for Belarus at the "highest" international level, including helping to organize events on the sidelines of the United Nations assembly.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya awards Margus Tsahkna an honor from the Belarusian opposition. Source: MFA

"There is a stereotype of an Estonian being very calm and slow, actually, the same stereotype is applied to Belarusians who are sometimes called the Slavic Estonians," she said, adding the foreign minister does not fit the stereotype "at all."

Tsahkna said he was just serving the country, adding it was also an honor for the Estonian people.

"You can rely on us because we know what it means to live without freedom in your country," he said.

The minister said he "fully supports" Tsikhanouskaya's leadership, saying he believes she can take "Belarus back to Europe, where it historically belongs."

He said Lukahenko's regime must end. New elections, scheduled for 2025, are being organized in an "atmosphere of terror" and will not meet democratic standards. Estonia will not recognize them, Tsahkna added.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Margus Tsahkna on November 19, 2024. Source: MFA

Estonia will give €30,000 to help the victims of violence and repression, the minister said. He added Estonia supports Lithuania's proposal to the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into crimes against humanity in Belarus.

"Please keep going, we are your friends. We do as much as we can. We are living in a very difficult world, a world that is [becoming] even more divided between democracies and dictatorships and your fight is important. Not only for your people and country, but also for us," Tsahkna told Tsikhanouskaya.

Before the press conference, the pair discussed further cooperation.

Tsikhanouskaya is on a two-day visit to Estonia and gave a public lecture at the University of Tartu on Monday. She also met with U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent.

You can watch the press conference again below in English.

Tsikhanouskaya rose to prominence in 2020 after she stood against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a candidate in an election widely believed to be rigged.

After the subsequent violent crackdown on the Belarusian opposition, she has become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for democracy and strong female leadership.

Tsikhanouskaya is a recipient of the Sakharov Prize awarded by the European Parliament and has also been awarded the 2022 International Four Freedoms Award, the Charlemagne Prize, and the Fritz Csoklich Democracy Award.

Editor: Helen Wright

