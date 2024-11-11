Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to give public lecture at University of Tartu

On Monday, November 18, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is set to give a guest lecture at the University of Tartu.

Political activist and leader of the Belarusian democratic movement Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's public lecture entitled titled "Belarus after 2020: Dictatorship vs. European Future" will take place in the White Hall of the University of Tartu Museum on Monday, November 18, at 3 p.m.

During the lecture, Tsikhanouskaya will discuss a number of topics, including the current situation in Belarus, political repression after the 2020 elections, Oleksandr Lukashenka's role in Putin's war against Ukraine, European perspectives for Belarus, and why the West should support the Belarusian democratic movement.

Tsikhanouskaya has become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for democracy and strong female leadership. She is a recipient of the Sakharov Prize awarded by the European Parliament and has also been awarded the 2022 International Four Freedoms Award, the Charlemagne Prize, and the Fritz Csoklich Democracy Award.

The lecture will be introduced by Dr. Shpend Kursani, lecturer in international relations at the Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies, and the discussion moderated by Prof. Andrey Makarychev, professor of regional political studies at the same institute.

The lecture will be in English and is open to all who wish to attend.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!