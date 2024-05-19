Tsikhanouskaya film screening to mark Belarusian political prisoners day

A screening of a film about Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her life will take place in Tallinn on Thursday (May 23) to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Belarus.

"The Accidental President," tells Tsikhanouskaya's story from housewife and school teacher to unexpected presidential candidate after her husband was arrested for daring to challenge Alexander Lukashenko for the presidency in 2020.

After winning the popular vote, she was forced into exile, but became a became of hope for change in her country.

The film was directed and produced by Mike Lerner and Martin Herring, who are Oscar, BAFTA and EMMY-nominated filmmakers.

"Today the world has finally woken up to Putin's tyrannical war against democracy and freedom. This film will show how Putin has been aided and abetted by his neighboring poodle, the fake president, Alexander Lukashenko in their attempt to destroy democracy both in Belarus and Ukraine. The awe-inspiring bravery of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and the thousands of ordinary Belarusians who refuse to accept this tyranny is an example to all of us all of the power of the individual to fight for truth and justice," Lerner and Herring said.

The screening will take place in English at the Sõprus Cinema at Kai Art Gallery (Peetri 12) in Noblessner at 6 p.m. Seats are limited and pre-registration is required. A discussion will be held after the film.

International Day of Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Belarus is marked on May 21.

Approximately 1,300 people are imprisoned in Belarus on political charges, including Tsikhanouskaya's husband.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!