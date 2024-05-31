Liis Nimik's 'Sundial' wins first international award in Serbia

Liis Nimik's documentary film "Sundial" ("Päikeseaeg") won the best international film award at the Beldocs Festival in Belgrad, Serbia. This is the movie's first international recognition.

"With sensitive care and precise framing, Liis Nimik creates a delicate but magnetically alive world, charged with an almost animistic force, moving through the seasons and the everyday rhythms of the Estonian countryside," the jury explained.

"Sundial" is Nimik's directorial debut and the film takes the viewer through the path of their childhood, and creates a space where it is good to think and feel what contact with nature gives a person and what could happen if it disappears.

Last year, "Sundial" premiered at Switzerland's documentary film festival Visions du Réel. As of today, the film has been shown at 15 festivals around the world.

The movie has won two awards in Estonia: last year's Kulka Documentary of the Year Award and Docpoint's Young Filmmaker Award. It was also a Neitsi Maal nominee and in the EFTA Best Documentary Film, Best Editing, and Best Sound Direction category.

The director, screenwriter, editor and producer of the film is Liis Nimik, cinematographer Erik Põllumaa, screenwriter Anti Naulainen, sound director Israel Banuelos, producer Edina Csyllög. The film was produced by Klara Films.

The 17th interaction of the festival, which is one of the biggest in the Balkans, took place between May 22-29.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!