Full program for 2025 DocPoint Tallinn documentary festival announced

The full program of the 16th International Documentary Film Festival DocPoint Tallinn has been announced. The festival takes place from February 4-9, and includes a selection of films focusing on themes related to personal memories and experiences of them through archival materials, as well as a love of hardship.

At this year's DocPoint Tallinn, 41 top documentaries from around the world will be shown at cinemas in the Estonian capital and Tartu. Among this year's selection are several winners from other major festivals winners, including "Afternoons of Solitude," by acclaimed arthouse director Albert Serra which won the grand prize at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

Last year's special guest Mark Cousins' movie "A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things," about English abstract painter Wilhelmina Graham-Barnes, which was selected as the best film of the Karlovy Vary festival, will also be shown.

"Afternoons of Solitude." Source: Press materials

"The main theme of this year's DocPoint is the triumph of great archive docs. We, too, have a large number of documentaries based on skillful, spectacular and sensitive use of archives," said Filipp Kruusvall, artistic director of the festival.

"And while the films draw on material from the past, they are extremely modern and contemporary in their approach," he added.

This year's DocPoint Tallinn program will include more screenings than before, giving people more opportunities to see all the films they want. For that reason, in addition to Kino Sõprus and Kino Artis, documentaries during the festival will also be shown at Kai Kino in Noblessner.

The full program for DocPoint 2025 in both Tallinn and Tartu can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!