Director Varun Trikha's Setomaa documentary showing in Estonian theaters

"Raise Me a Memory." Source: Scene from the movie
New Delhi-born director Varun Trikha's documentary movie "Raise Me a Memory" was released in Estonian movie theaters this Wednesday. The filmmaker spent years traveling around Setomaa, south Estonia with his camera to capture the stories of local people and their relationships with the past and present.

The movie spans a six-year period, during which, director Varun Trikha is repeatedly drawn back to three local residents who have chosen to stay in this no man's land. They surprise him with tales of their dreams that alleviate the burdens of the past and irretrievable losses. In a unique way, these stories also stir up the director's own memories and quests. One night, seeking shelter in an abandoned house, he experiences a mysterious dream about his deceased grandfather, whom he has never met, and he resolves to uncover who his grandfather truly was.

The world premiere of "Raise Me a Memory" took place at the Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival in Japan, last October. The movie was also screened at the Tallinn Docpoint festival earlier this year.

DocpointLOJ-ENg from Revolver Film on Vimeo.

The movie can be seen at cinemas throughout Estonia from Wednesday, April 19 and contains subtitles in English and Estonian.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

