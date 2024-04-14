Estonians win Edda Awards for 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' and 'Driving Mum'

2024 Edda Awards winners, including Estonia's Anna Hints for
2024 Edda Awards winners, including Estonia's Anna Hints for "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" and composer Tõnu Kõrvits. Source: Mathilde Laure Dubois
The Icelandic Film and Television Academy held its annual Edda Awards on Saturday, where Anna Hints' "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" won best documentary and composer Tõnu Kõrvits won best film score for "Driving Mum."

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood," which has earned numerous accolades worldwide beginning with its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival last January, was a joint Estonian-French-Icelandic venture produced by Estonia's Marianne Ostrat and coproduced, among others, by Iceland's Hlín Jóhannesdóttir.

This minority Icelandic coproduction made "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" eligible for the Edda Awards, where it was nominated in six categories.

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood." Source: Movie still

Hilmar Oddsson's feature film "Driving Mum," another Estonian-Icelandic coproduction and the Grand Prix winner of Estonia's own 2022 Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), racked up ten nominations ahead of this year's Edda Awards, where it ultimately bagged nine awards.

Among these, Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits won best film score. Fellow Estonian Matis Rei, credit as re-recording mixer and supervising sound editor, had also been nominated in the awards' sound production category.

"Driving Mum." Source: Movie still

"Driving Mum" was likewise produced by Iceland's Hlín Jóhannesdóttir (Ursus Parvus), with Estonia's Marianne Ostrat (Alexandra Film) among the film's coproducers in turn.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

