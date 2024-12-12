X!

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

"Bubble and Squeak." Source: Scene from the movie
New U.S. feature film "Bubble & Squeak," which was filmed in Estonia, is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival as part of the U.S. Dramatic Competition. "Bubble & Squeak" stars Himash Patel, Sarah Goldberg, Matt Berry, Steven Yeun and Dave Franco as well as a number of Estonian actors.

Writer and director Evan Twohy's debut feature is a romantic road comedy telling the story of a young married couple, who find themselves accused of smuggling cabbages into a country where cabbages are banned.

Main characters Declan (Himash Patel) and Delores (Sarah Goldberg) must confront the fragility of their new marriage while on the run for their lives. They are pursued by ruthless customs officer Shazbor (Matt Berry), who suspects them of smuggling cabbages.

The film's screenplay is adapted from an award-winning play written by director Evan Twohy himself. Steven Yeun and Dave Franco are also among the stars of the movie.

The Estonian actors featured in "Bubble & Squeak"  include Ursel Tilk, Jaak Prints, Inga Salurand as well as stunt people Jaan Roose and Margareta Schönberg. The movie's executive producer is Christina Oh ("Minari." "Okja"), who was nominated for an Oscar in 2021.

Estonian producer Lili Pilt said that "Bubble & Squeak" is an extraordinary achievement and a great tribute to the Estonian film industry, as the entire movie was shot in Estonia with the help of local professionals.

"The international crew consisted only of a director, cinematographer and artist. We know that top American actors also left here with warm memories and will recommend Estonia to their colleagues as a great film location. We have already received new project offers, which shows that the dedication we put into making these movies is paying off," said Pilt.

"The director worked on this script for ten years until it was picked up by the prestigious Black List of the best unproduced scripts. This project is an inspiring example of the importance of creativity and collaboration," said producer Elina Litvinova.  

Previous Estonian movies that have been selected for the Sundance Festival include Veiko Õunpuu's feature "The Temptation of St. Tony," Anna Hints' documentary "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood," Oskar Lehemaa's short film "Bad Hair" ("Karv") and Liisi Grünberg's short animated film "Miisufy."

Sundance 2025 runs from January 23 to February 2, 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

