Estonian visual effects company nominated for prestigious Hollywood award

Estonian visual effects company FrostFX has been nominated in the "Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode" category at the 23rd Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards. The nomination came for "After Hours," an episode of thit HBO series "The Penguin" for which the FrostFX team created the rainy and stormy scenes of Gotham City.

The VES Awards are the most prestigious recognition in the visual effects industry, considered the Oscars of the industry. Previous VES Award winners include "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "The Mandalorian" and Dune Also among this year's nominees are "Dune: Part Two" and "Shōgun."

"The Penguin," currently rated at 8.6 on IMDb, was one of the most anticipated HBO series of 2024. The FrostFX team worked on the series for over a year, creating the intricate visual effects that gave the series its unique atmosphere.

"This recognition demonstrates our ability to deliver visual effects solutions in Estonia that meet the highest standards in Hollywood and that we have a global reach," said FrostFX Founder and CEO Marko Post.

"I'm especially proud of our VFX supervisor Eugene Bondar, whose creative vision and technical mastery helped create the iconic atmosphere of Gotham City," Post added.

The 23rd VAS Awards ceremony will take place on February 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

---

