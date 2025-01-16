X!

Estonian visual effects company nominated for prestigious Hollywood award

News
"The Penguin." Source: SCANPIX / AP
News

Estonian visual effects company FrostFX has been nominated in the "Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode" category at the 23rd Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards. The nomination came for "After Hours," an episode of thit HBO series "The Penguin" for which the FrostFX team created the rainy and stormy scenes of Gotham City.

The VES Awards are the most prestigious recognition in the visual effects industry, considered the Oscars of the industry. Previous VES Award winners include "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "The Mandalorian" and Dune Also among this year's nominees are "Dune: Part Two" and "Shōgun."

"The Penguin," currently rated at 8.6 on IMDb, was one of the most anticipated HBO series of 2024. The FrostFX team worked on the series for over a year, creating the intricate visual effects that gave the series its unique atmosphere.

"This recognition demonstrates our ability to deliver visual effects solutions in Estonia that meet the highest standards in Hollywood and that we have a global reach," said FrostFX Founder and CEO Marko Post.

"I'm especially proud of our VFX supervisor Eugene Bondar, whose creative vision and technical mastery helped create the iconic atmosphere of Gotham City," Post added.

The 23rd VAS Awards ceremony will take place on February 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16.01

Outgoing US ambassador: We can all still do more for Ukraine

16.01

Estonian Defense League raising funds from recycling to buy drones

16.01

Estonian visual effects company nominated for prestigious Hollywood award

16.01

Statistics: Far fewer people in their 20s living in Estonia now than in 2014

16.01

Gallery: New Telliskivi exhibition explores Arctic ghost town Pyramiden

16.01

Government appoints Astrid Asi Estonia's next prosecutor general

16.01

Estonia's irregular border crossings almost halved in 2024

16.01

Prime minister apologizes for referring to Center Party members as fools

16.01

Toomas Kevvai: A minority government would make vox populi more audible

16.01

Bonds of rental scooters company Tuul have shed half their nominal value

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.01

Estonia's population fell by 5,400 in 2024, as birth rate and migration slow

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

16.01

Estonian FM: US' decision to limit chip exports to allies 'thoughtless, harmful' Updated

16.01

US soldiers from 7th Cavalry Regiment move into €21-million Võru barracks

16.01

Estonia planning €100 million oil shale explosives plant Updated

15.01

Koidula border crossers welcomed by 'car scrapyard'

16.01

Less overpaid income tax will be returned this year

15.01

A taller than planned building draws ire of Tallinn apartment association

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo