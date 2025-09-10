X!

Estonian special effects studio wins Emmy Award for HBO show 'The Penguin'

News
"The Penguin." Source: Macall Polay/HBO
News

Estonian special effects studio FrostFX has won the 2025 Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode" category for HBO series "The Penguin."

"When my father asked me over 20 years ago what I wanted out of life, I didn't know how to answer," said FrostFX founder Marko Post.

"All I knew was that I wanted to do something bigger than myself. Now, in my mind, I can tell him we won an Emmy. It's not just win for us, it's a win for all of us who believe that great things can come from small places," Post added.

The project brought together artists from around the world, including FrostFX VFX supervisor Eugene Bondari and series VFX supervisor Johnny Han. The Emmy-winning episode was created with the participation of several international studios.

"The competition for an Emmy was fierce, we thought 'Severance' would win the award because their effects were really good and they had very strong marketing behind them, but to our pleasant surprise, 'The Penguin' gave us this most important victory," Post said.

The award is FrostFX's first Emmy. Earlier this year, the studio also won a Visual Effects Society (VES) award for the same project.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Villup, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonia's self-sufficiency in pork production to fall to 39 percent in 2026

19:47

Riigikogu rejects no confidence motion against social affairs minister

19:33

Tallinn's Pikk Street community festival takes place this Sunday

19:20

Estonian special effects studio wins Emmy Award for HBO show 'The Penguin'

19:04

New seaside promenade and residential area planned for Tallinn's Kopli

18:27

EKRE to run in most local governments in October local elections

17:58

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

17:21

Researcher: Rye bread and salted herring core pillars of Estonian food culture

16:30

Estonian PM to NATO Supreme Commander Europe: Unity is our best weapon

15:59

African swine fever cases plateau in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs Updated

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

09.09

Meteorologist: Estonia in for a warmer-than-average autumn

13:27

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

11:50

EDF commander: Unlikely Russian drone incursion in Polish airspace an accident

09:16

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

12:05

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

09.09

Media: German special forces inspect Estonian-run ship over espionage fears

09.09

Tallinn planning to establish 158-hectare nature reserve in Haabersti district

09:23

Estonia to get €2.66 billion from EU's SAFE defense fund

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo