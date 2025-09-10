Estonian special effects studio wins Emmy Award for HBO show 'The Penguin'

Estonian special effects studio FrostFX has won the 2025 Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode" category for HBO series "The Penguin."

"When my father asked me over 20 years ago what I wanted out of life, I didn't know how to answer," said FrostFX founder Marko Post.

"All I knew was that I wanted to do something bigger than myself. Now, in my mind, I can tell him we won an Emmy. It's not just win for us, it's a win for all of us who believe that great things can come from small places," Post added.

The project brought together artists from around the world, including FrostFX VFX supervisor Eugene Bondari and series VFX supervisor Johnny Han. The Emmy-winning episode was created with the participation of several international studios.

"The competition for an Emmy was fierce, we thought 'Severance' would win the award because their effects were really good and they had very strong marketing behind them, but to our pleasant surprise, 'The Penguin' gave us this most important victory," Post said.

The award is FrostFX's first Emmy. Earlier this year, the studio also won a Visual Effects Society (VES) award for the same project.

