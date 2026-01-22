Telia drops HBO streaming from TV package

Due to a decision by HBO, Estonian mobile services provider Telia is dropping the streaming service from its TV package as of April 1.

However, the price of that package will remain the same.

Laura Silm, business development manager for television and entertainment at Telia, told ERR that the change stems from HBO's own strategic decision to change its service business model, as a standalone HBO Max streaming service.

"As a result, HBO content will no longer be offered in its previous form within Telia TV service packages or as an add-on service. Telia has to take such decisions by international content partners into account and shapes the content selection of its TV service in line with changing market conditions, keeping the overall value of the service and the customer experience in focus," Silm said.

Telia apologizes for the change, stressing the decision was not theirs but HBO's, Silm added.

HBO content can still be included in a different Telia package, which includes the HBO Max streaming service, she noted.

As to why the Telia TV package will not drop in price, Silm said this was not based on individual channels or platforms, but on the service as a whole, noting three new TV channels are being added: Finnish channels YLE1 and YLE2, and sports channel Eurosport 4K.

HBO Max launched in Estonia last summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!