X!

Telecoms companies blame price rises on increased input costs

News
A Telia location at Viru Shopping Mall in Tallinn.
A Telia location at Viru Shopping Mall in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Three of Estonia's largest telecommunications companies are raising service prices this year, citing higher labor, development and energy costs, alongside general inflation.

Representatives of Telia, Elisa, and Tele2 all say the prices of their telecommunications services are constantly subject to change. Prices have now risen due to market conditions, competition and changes in input costs.

"The baseline costs are growing. We invest around €50 million in Estonia every year. The situation has also changed in the sense that security is definitely an area where we are investing more. We are preventing fraudulent calls so scammers cannot reach people," said Evelin Neerot, gead of Telia's connectivity services department.

"Looking at the average price range, the main thing consumers notice is the many tax changes that we have seen recently. This is reflected in the final price of services and is particularly painful for private customers," said Rasmus Nurk, head of private customer services at Tele2.

"Elisa will raise its service prices during the first quarter, and these price increases will affect smart packages and home internet packages," said Evelin Tulp, head of telecom services at Elisa.

However, it remains difficult to say how much prices will rise on average, as everything depends on customer needs.

"I can say that we have informed our customers of the price increase for television. The price of one package has risen by less than €2 and that change has already come into effect," Neerot explained.

"We have hundreds of packages, so I cannot provide one percentage because the price increases are so widespread. Both smart packages and home internet packages are affected by our price changes, and the price increase averages between €50 0.99 and €1.99," Tulp added.

"We have already notified some of the customers who are affected by the price changes. Some customers have yet to receive this message, but this certainly does not affect all customers across the board. It mainly impacts customers who have remained on old packages that have already reached the end of their life cycle," Nurk said.

All three service providers are discontinuing their older existing packages.

Services will not become cheaper. However, according to Nurk, it is still worth keeping an eye on special offers. At the same time, more requests from customers to switch providers while keeping the same phone number were initiated in 2024 than last year, even though price increases were at similar levels.

"This shows that consumers' interest in looking for better deals, asking for better prices, or comparing prices, has diminished," Nurk pointed out.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

00:06

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

28.01

Riigikogu passes military service rules amendment without language requirements

28.01

Telecoms companies blame price rises on increased input costs

28.01

Estonia's Arvo Pärt remains world's most-performed living composer

28.01

Video | Photographer Anton Corbijn: I tried to capture musicians in the sphere of their music

28.01

Bolt taxi drivers in Ida-Viru County go out on strike

28.01

Frozen bays, lakes in Estonia bring risk of accidental border crossings

28.01

Estonia's Defense Forces launch AI project with TalTech to remove logistics bottlenecks

28.01

Trolleybuses returning to Tallinn this summer

28.01

Tallinn looking to move cyclists to sidestreets

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

28.01

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

00:06

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

28.01

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

27.01

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

27.01

Royal visit guide: Danes love their king very much

28.01

Kurdish activist in Tallinn convicted over social media support for terror group

27.01

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

28.01

'All vessels are at risk:' 14 countries warn shadow fleet vessels to follow rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo