Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash's 'Sauna Day' selected for Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

Anna Hints' and Tushar Prakash's short feature film "Sauna Day" ("Sannapäiv") has been selected for the competition program of the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival. This year, the 47th edition of the world's largest short film festival attracted a total of 8,200 entries, of which only 64 were chosen for the main competition.

The film's directors Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash were delighted to have made it into the competition. "The chances of being selected from such a huge number of films are less than one percent, so this is an incredible tribute to all those who have invested in the making of this film, who have believed in it and who see value in this 13-minute poem," said Hints.

"Sauna Day," which premiered six months ago as part of the Critics' Week program at the Cannes Film Festival, has now been selected for almost 40 different festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) in Tallinn. The film has also won top prizes at BRNO16 in Czechia and the Northern Lights Baltic-Nordic Film Festival.

"Sauna Day" producer Johanna Maria Paulson said being selected for Clermont-Ferrand is another big win for Hints' and Prakash's film. "What makes it even more extraordinary is that 'Sauna Day' is the only film from any of the Baltic countries to have made it into the competition," Poulson added.

The Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival dates back to 1979 and is France's second largest film festival after Cannes. In 2024, 9,400 films from around the world were submitted for consideration.

"A Day of Seduction" invites viewers to Vana-Võromaa, where men go to the smoke sauna after a hard day's work. During the sauna atmosphere, their tough exteriors shine through a desire for connection, so far veiled in secrecy.

The 2025 Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival runs from January 31 to February 8.

