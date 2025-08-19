X!

Top Latvian and Lithuanian movies to be shown free in Tallinn for Baltic Film Days

News
"Maria's Silence." Source: Scene from the movie
News

The 9th annual Baltic Film Days festival is set to take place on August 26 and 27 in Tallinn. Some of the most important Latvian and Lithuanian movies of recent times as well as a selection of short films will be shown for free with English and Estonian subtitles.

One of the expected highlights of this year's Baltic Film Days is Latvian historical drama "Maria's Silence," which will be shown to Estonian audiences for the first time.

All films during the festival will have Estonian and English subtitles. Screenings are free of charge, but it is necessary to reserve a free ticket in advance to attend.

The Baltic Film Days screenings will take place at the Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus) in Tallinn Old Town, as well as the summer cinema in the Rottermanni Quarter.

The Baltic Film Days are also being held in parallel in Latvia and Lithuania to celebrate the cultural uniqueness of the Baltic countries as well as the anniversary of the Baltic Chain. Last year, the Baltic Film Days took place at Tartu Elektriteater as part of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture main program.

Full Program for 2025 Baltic Film Days in Tallinn

Tuesday, August 26

11:00 a.m. "Flow"

4:00 p.m. "Maria's Silence"

7:00 p.m. "Toxic"

10:00 p.m. "Flow" – Sõprus Summer Cinema

Wednesday, August 27

1:30 p.m. "Soviet Milk"

4:00 p.m. "Slow"

7:00 p.m. "Southern Chronicles"

10:00 p.m. "Short film program"

More information is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Villup, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:04

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

18:55

Omniva pauses parcel deliveries to US due to new customs duties

18:52

Top Latvian and Lithuanian movies to be shown free in Tallinn for Baltic Film Days

18:24

Ferry serving remote Estonian island Ruhnu expected to be repaired by Wednesday

18:07

Alexela chief on price spikes: Such anomalies should not even reach the market

17:24

Estonian Railways CEO: Elron informed about track work delays in May

17:06

Werder Bremen latest team to be linked to Estonian 'keeper Karl Jakob Hein

16:31

New four-lane section of Via Baltica opens outside Pärnu

16:24

Retirement age in Estonia to rise to 65 years and one month for 2027

16:04

EOK recognizes fencers Kristina Lehis and Irina Embrich for world champs success

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

18.08

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

09:03

Expert: Putin hasn't got many options left

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

18.08

Bank CEO: Some are perpetually struggling in Estonia while others invest

18.08

Lux Express driver who plowed into a truck leaves the company

18.08

Tallinn Fringe Festival gets underway with events throughout the city

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

18.08

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo