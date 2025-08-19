Top Latvian and Lithuanian movies to be shown free in Tallinn for Baltic Film Days

The 9th annual Baltic Film Days festival is set to take place on August 26 and 27 in Tallinn. Some of the most important Latvian and Lithuanian movies of recent times as well as a selection of short films will be shown for free with English and Estonian subtitles.

One of the expected highlights of this year's Baltic Film Days is Latvian historical drama "Maria's Silence," which will be shown to Estonian audiences for the first time.

All films during the festival will have Estonian and English subtitles. Screenings are free of charge, but it is necessary to reserve a free ticket in advance to attend.

The Baltic Film Days screenings will take place at the Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus) in Tallinn Old Town, as well as the summer cinema in the Rottermanni Quarter.

The Baltic Film Days are also being held in parallel in Latvia and Lithuania to celebrate the cultural uniqueness of the Baltic countries as well as the anniversary of the Baltic Chain. Last year, the Baltic Film Days took place at Tartu Elektriteater as part of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture main program.

Full Program for 2025 Baltic Film Days in Tallinn

Tuesday, August 26

11:00 a.m. "Flow"

4:00 p.m. "Maria's Silence"

7:00 p.m. "Toxic"

10:00 p.m. "Flow" – Sõprus Summer Cinema

Wednesday, August 27

1:30 p.m. "Soviet Milk"

4:00 p.m. "Slow"

7:00 p.m. "Southern Chronicles"

10:00 p.m. "Short film program"

More information is available here.

---

