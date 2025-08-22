X!

Estonian animator Rao Heidmets' short makes it to São Paulo festival

Still from
Still from "Idüll." Source: Screenshot.
Estonian animation filmmaker and director Rao Heidmets' short film "Idüll" has been shortlisted for the competition program at the 36th São Paulo International Short Film Festival in Brazil, which is already underway.

"Idüll" ("Idyll") was up against 3,000 films from all over the world which were submitted to the festival.

"It is for me a great delight that 'Idüll' is to make it to such an important festival. For me it is important that this topic, which is important for us, also reaches South America through my film. For us war is existential; through art we can share this experience," Heidmets said.

"Idüll" being made. Source: ERR

"Idüll" is a ten-minute auteur animation, dealing with the fundamental questions of life and survival. The short's central idea is that healthy instincts are more important than comfort – especially when the world around us gets dangerous.

The Sao Paulo festival is one of the most significant short film events in Latin America, and each year its program selects works which open up the creative and experimental potential of the short format. The festival this year runs August 21–31 in cinemas in the city of Sao Paulo.

Heidmets has been making films for over 40 years, with some of the most popular ones being "Nuril" (1985), "Kallis härra Q" (1998) and "Muna" (2012).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

Estonian animator Rao Heidmets' short makes it to São Paulo festival

