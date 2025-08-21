New Leonard Cohen biopic free to watch on ERR's Jupiter platform

A new drama series which tells the love story of world-famous Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen is available to watch on Jupiter.ee, ERR's streaming service.

The eight-part series was filmed on location in Norway, Greece and Canada.

Called "So Long, Marianne," also the name of a Cohen song "So Long, Marianne", the dramatization starts with Cohen as a poor and struggling poet, who, upon arriving on the Greek island of Hydra, soon found himself in the middle of some company he found inspiring and which included writers, artists and musicians, all of whom like him had sought refuge on the island.

He brought the man together with Marianne, who, having just become a mother and was dealing with her failing relationship with her then partner. After getting acquainted, a deeper relationship between Leonard and Marianne eventually carries through over long years to various corners of the world, from Hydra to New York, Montreal, Oslo and elsewhere.

Alongside romance is woven self-searching, free love and drugs, emerging fame and jealousy. Alex Wolff ("Oppenheimer," "My Friend Dahmer") plays Cohen and Norwegian actress Thea Sofie Loch Næss ("Tyger Tyger," "The Ugly Stepsister") plays Ihlen.

Producers are Ingeborg Klyve and Øystein Karlsen ("Exit," "Lilyhammer"). One of the screenwriters of the series is also the world-famous crime writer Jo Nesbø.

"So Long, Marianne" premiered on August 18 and all eight episodes are available to watch, in English with Estonian subtitles, on the Jupiter streaming site here.

Leonard Norman Cohen (1934–2016) was a Canadian songwriter, singer, poet, and novelist, of Lithuanian Jewish descent. Some of his most famous songs included "Hallelujah," "Suzanne," and "Bird on the Wire." Marianne Ihlen also died in 2016, just four months before Cohen.

