Tallinn Fringe Festival gets underway with events throughout the city

On Monday, August 18, the Tallinn Fringe Festival gets underway in the Estonian capital. The festival features a program packed with theater, stand-up comedy, music, circus, and dance performances and runs until September 18.

The festival is modeled after the world's largest arts festival, the Edinburgh Fringe, which has launched the careers of many world-famous stars. Many of the performances are "pay what you want," meaning there are no tickets sold in advance. Spectators can turn up, watch the show and pay however much they wish afterwards.

"The aim of Fringe is to enrich the Estonian cultural space, give both local and foreign talents the opportunity to find an audience, and thereby offer entertainment that is accessible to everyone as well as the opportunity to discover something completely new," said festival director Dan Renwick.

The festival program will be updated daily, with 162 performances currently scheduled at 15 different venues. Among the domestic performers, musician Rene Paul is set to make his solo debut, and ballerina Triinu Upkin will reveal the secrets of the ballet world.

On August 22 and 23, the festival's street program will take place in Tallinn Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), featuring hula hoop artist Amelia Cadwallader and clown Daniel Oldaker from Australia, as well as the Swedish dance and acrobatics troupe React Public Performances.

In 2024, Tallinn Fringe attracted nearly 10,000 visitors to 74 different performances. This year marks the ninth edition of the festival.

More information about Tallinn Fringe, including the full program for 2025 is available here.

---

