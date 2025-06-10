Program lineup announced for 9th Tallinn Fringe Festival

Dozens of entertainers from all over the world are scheduled to perform at the annual Tallinn Fringe Festival this summer.

The ninth Tallinn Fringe Festival runs from August 18 to September 18, showcasing stand-up comedy, singing, dancing, acrobatics, burlesque, cabaret, circus acts, drag, storytelling, theatre, and street performance.

Festival organizers released the preliminary schedule shows on Monday as well as the first batch of tickets, which are a limited number on sale at a discounted price.

So far, there are dozens of stand-up comedian shows from comics like Kat Nip, Jordan Thomas Gray, Anshita Koul and Silla Kadri-Simer. Other shows include theater performances from actor Daniel Gerroll, circus acts from Daniel Oldaker, and folk musical performances from filmmaker and actor Leonard Carow.

"Tallinn Fringe is where the wicked, wild, and wonderful come to play," said Tallinn Fringe Artists Ambassador Kaisa Ling in a press release.

Fringe festivals, which take place in different cities worldwide, are unique in that entertainers organize their own shows with venues instead of being invited. They provide a platform for local and international artists to engage in experimental performance and showcase their talents.

Last year's Tallinn Fringe Festival attracted more than 10,000 attendees with over 100 shows at 21 different venues.

"We welcome anyone brave enough to create and anyone curious enough to watch," Ling said. "There's no gatekeeping — just art in its freest form."

More shows and venues will be added every Monday before the festival begins. Those who are interested can view the lineup here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!