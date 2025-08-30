X!

Estonian animated short 'Yummy' to make TV premiere on Europe's Arte

Scene from Martinus Klemet's
Scene from Martinus Klemet's "Yummy."
After festival runs in the U.S. and Europe, Estonian filmmaker Martinus Klemet's animated short "Yummy" premieres Saturday on Arte, Europe's leading cultural TV channel.

"The competition in the international short film landscape is extremely tight," producer and distributor Aurelia Aasa said, noting that TV distribution is especially challenging in today's media environment. She added she's pleased that "Yummy" tackles timely themes that resonate with Arte's discerning audience.

"Yummy" follows dog food tester Julia, whose taste for kibble changes after a tragic breakup.

The film is directed, written and designed by Martinus Klemet, produced by Aurelia Aasa, animated by Katarina Skott, Rebeka Kruus, Jelizaveta Mušnikova, Erik Jelle and Hleb Kuftseryn, with music by Ardo Ran Varres, sound design by Matis Rei and voices by Varres and Maria Taimre-Varres. Production and distribution are by AAA Creative.

AAA Creative has previously brought films to Arte, including "Sierra," which remains the only Estonian film available on the U.S.' Criterion Channel platform.

"Yummy" first premiered at Los Angeles' AFI Fest last year.

