Estonian short Miisufy picked for Rotterdam Film Festival's education program

"Miisufy" Source: Scene from the movie
Estonian director Liisi Grünberg's short animated film "Miisufy" has been selected to appear in the International Film Festival's (IFFR) education program. The program focuses on film both as an art form and conversation starter.

IFFR is one of Europe's longest running and most important film festivals. In 2024, the festival's education program reached more than 40,000 young people through screenings at cinemas and online.

The animation centers on a digital pet cat called Miisu, who gets tired of her owner and starts to revolt. According to director Liisi Grünberg, the inspiration for the film came from Tamagotchi. "We decided to flip the logic of the app and look at the situation from the perspective of digital pets locked inside the app," she explained.

In 2024, "Miisufy" was shortlisted for awards at both the Sundance and Clermont-Ferrand film festivals.

"I'm delighted that both the subject matter and the vibrant visual style of 'Miisufy' will be on show at the world's top festivals," said Aurelia Aasa ('Sierra'), the film's writer and producer.

"The theme seems to resonate with young people in particular. One of the best screenings at Sundance was a special session in a local school," Aasa said.

The 2025 International Film Festival Rotterdam will take place from  January 30 to February 9.

"Miisufy" will be in Estonian cinemas in February.

---

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

