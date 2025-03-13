Estonian animated film wins prizes at two European festivals in one day

Anu-Laura Tuttelberg's short animated film "On Weary Wings Go By" ("Linnud Läinud") won the top prize at the Tricky Women/Tricky Realities Animation Festival in Vienna on Sunday. On the same day, "On Weary Wings Go By" also won a special jury prize at the ANIMA International Animation Festival in Brussels.

Tricky Women/Tricky Realities is an animation festival dedicated to female and genderqueer filmmakers, which has been held in Vienna since 2001.

When presenting the festival's grand prize to Anu-Laura Tuttelberg's "On Weary Wings Go By," the jury members said the film "expresses the fragility of life and the creatures around us with beautiful poeticism."

"The materiality and purity of the characters in a harsh and very real environment make the film a sensual experience. The way in which the story is told reminds us of the transience of life and at the same time leaves us wanting to be part of the cycles and life around us that we call nature," they added.

Meanwhile, on the same day, at the Anima, The Brussels Animation Film Festival, "On Weary Wings Gone By" was shown in the international film competition program, where 85 films were selected from 1,700 entries.

The jury, composed of animation expert and festival programmer Sébastien Sperer and animation filmmakers Vessela Dantcheva and Levi Stoops, awarded "On Weary Wings Gone Boy" its special prize.

""On Weary Wings Gone By" had its world premiere last August at the Locarno Film Festival during the short film competition "Pardi di Domani."

The film has so far been invited to participate in 32 international film festivals around the world, won five awards and received one nomination.

In October, "On Weary Wings Gone By" won the Golden Dove, which is the top prize at the DOK Leipzig festival, which entitles the film to be considered for the upcoming 98th edition of the European Film Festival.

"On Weary Wings Gone By" will also receive the Golden Fleece award, meaning it is in with a chance of being nominated in the best short film category at 98th American Film Academy Awards.

Anu-Laura Tuttelberg's previous movie "Winter in the Rainforest," which was the first part in a trilogy, premiered in 2019 at the world's most important animation film festival in Annecy, France. "Winter in the Rainforest" went on to participate in over 90 film festivals, winning 13 awards.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!