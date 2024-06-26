39 short films on Valga Hot Shorts' 2024 program

News
"Kihnu Marathon" - Ivar Murd Source: Valga Hot Shorts
News

This weekend, the south Estonian border city Valga will be filled with movie enthusiasts for the annual short film festival Valga Hot Shorts. This year 39 films from around the world will be shown.

The festival's themes are connected to the general artistic concept of Tartu 2024 the Arts of Survival. Five film "cassettes", each concentrating on a specific subject, showcase what it means to be a human and how can we survive as a society in the era of chaos.

"The Other is Myself" cassette includes the Estonian premiere of Carlos Segundo's short film "Big Bang", which premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2022 and won the Golden Leopard award there. The participating Estonian films include Kristina Lilas' short documentary about the everyday life of social care "Companions" and Pirte Laura Lember's "Nothingness is Silence" where a noisy present meets the questionable future.

"Collective Joy" brings to the audience the 2023 Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival Best Comedy Award winner ("Women Visiting a City"), in which three friends, who have recently buried their husbands, go on their first trip together. The Estonian films include Ivar Murru's docu-slasher "Kihnu Marathon" and Taavi Aruse's legendary "Holy Shit".

The program "It's OK to Be Sad" includes the 2022 Annecy Film Festival Best French Short Animation winner 'The Tale of Two Trumpets,' which will have its Estonian premiere in Valga. In addition, it shows the German 1970s melodrama "For Women: Chapter 1" and Teresa Väli's film about the wedding night. 

"Befriending the Earth" provides an insight into the lives of ghosts wandering around after the end of the world ("After the End of the World" - Florentina Gonzalez), peeks into the depths of the oceans ("PLSTC" - Laen Sanches), and dives into the dangerous world of waste sorting ("Gutter Counts" - Raoul Kirsima).

"Magical Thinking" takes the watcher to Brazil's "Scarce", the Baltic Sea ("Can't Help Myself"), and the Philippines ("Powernapper's Paradise"). The Estonian film "511 Seconds of Cinema" opens its doors into the cinema's projector room.

In addition, the festival will screen short documentaries specially prepared for Tartu's 2024 program, and the premiere of the newly restored Estonian film classic "Daisy Petal Game", supervised by Tarkovsky himself.

Thirty-nine short films from 16 different countries will premiere in Estonia for the first time over the weekend.

Valga Hot Shorts takes place between June 28-30. The whole program can be found HERE.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:53

Saaremaa farm grows rare red seaweed in cold Baltic Sea waters

14:24

39 short films on Valga Hot Shorts' 2024 program

13:59

Piret Hartman: Ida-Viru County representative post has justified itself

13:57

Maarja Vaino: A summer of reading

13:00

Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein signs new deal with Arsenal

12:34

Estonian politicians congratulate new NATO secretary general

12:25

Expert: NATO soldiers in Ukraine do not automatically lead to conflict with Russia

11:59

Estonian director elected member of American Film Institute

11:55

Estonia praises EU decision to start negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

11:30

Gallery: Midsummer eve celebrations at Tartu's Raadi Manor Park

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.06

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

25.06

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

25.06

Saar loses Council of Europe leadership vote Updated

25.06

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

25.06

Card payments soon possible without internet access

25.06

Queues no longer forming on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure

23.06

Gallery: King Felipe VI of Spain visits Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo