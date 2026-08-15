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Estonian short film earns nod from Hollywood Shortsfest

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Estonian short film
Estonian short film "Death is Harder Than a Broken Heart" (2025). Source: film still
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Estonian short film "Death is Harder Than a Broken Heart" received an honorable mention from Hollywood Shortsfest, earning a spot in the festival's official virtual program.

Director Indrek Spungin's 2025 film "Death is Harder Than a Broken Heart" earned an honorable mention from the festival jury, which evaluates entries for originality, directing, screenwriting and production value.

"It's just so incredible that an Estonian short film was noticed and recognized by a festival based in the heart of Hollywood," said producer Anu Veermäe-Kaldra.

Now in its sixth year, Hollywood Shortsfest (HSF) focuses on independent filmmakers and bringing their work to global audiences.

Veermäe-Kaldra said that both the honorable mention and its selection for HSF's official Virtual Screening Program are a major recognition for the film's cast and crew, and confirm the fact that Estonian stories can find audiences with festival programmers around the world.

HSF's next Virtual Screening Program runs October 22–25, with one film set to receive the Best of Virtual Competition Award and a screening slot at the festival's next live event in Hollywood.

"Death is Harder Than a Broken Heart" premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) last year, featuring performances by Rednar Annus, Ingmar Jõela, Liina Vahtrik, Margus Prangel, Kärk Kokkota, Jarmo Reha and Karl Laumets.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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