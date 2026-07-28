Estonian youth film 'Morten' wins 3 awards in Italy

Director Ivan Pavljutškov's debut feature film, "Morten," won three awards at the Giffoni Film Festival, held in Italy earlier this month.

Morten follows a sensitive, introverted 15-year-old boy living with his unemployed uncle in a decaying farmhouse while his mother works abroad to secure a better future.

The film deals with friendship, first love, and unresolved family tensions, and Morten's journey of emotional awakening and self-discovery.

The film was the winner of the Generator +15 section, which was chosen by an international youth jury.

It was also handed the 2026 CONOU Special Award and Percorsi Creativi Award for its coming-of-age narrative, emotional resonance for teenage audiences, and the outstanding quality of its direction, cinematography and soundtrack.

The audience and juries at the Giffoni Film Festival predominantly consist of young people.

"Morten" arrives in Estonian cinemas on 11 September.

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